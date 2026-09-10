India's Tobacco Crisis: ‘Jugaad’ Gutkha Fuelling Rise In Oral Cancer Cases In Madhya Pradesh
The sale of gutkha in Madhya Pradesh was banned nearly 14 years ago amid concerns over the rising incidence of oral cancer.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Bhopal: The continued use of tobacco, lime and what is locally referred to as "jugaad gutkha" is being linked to a number of oral cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh.
The sale of gutkha in Madhya Pradesh was banned nearly 14 years ago amid concerns over the rising incidence of oral cancer. However, after the ban, separate pouches of tobacco and other ingredients began being sold alongside plain gutkha, which is called “jugaad gutkha.”
According to the figures in a report, Madhya Pradesh recorded 48,694 cancer cases in 2025, with around 40% being oral cancer cases. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 57,400 oral cancer patients received treatment in the state during 2024-25.
According to a report by investigators associated with the National Cancer Registry Programme, Bhopal has recorded the highest number of oral cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh. The report states that around 41 people per 100,000 population in Bhopal are affected by oral cancer with Bundelkhand being the primary.
Cancer specialist Dr Shyam Agrawal said the ban on tobacco pouches in Madhya Pradesh was introduced on April 1, 2012, as a measure to curb oral cancer.
"After the ban, the ‘jugaad’ pouch became popular. One pouch contains plain gutkha while another contains tobacco, lime and other ingredients. When these are mixed, they become the same tobacco gutkha that was banned," Agrawal said.
Dr Agrawal said the age profile of oral cancer patients has also changed in recent years. "Until a few years ago, the average age of an oral cancer patient was 50 years or above. Now, young people in the 20-25 age group are also being diagnosed with cancer,” he said.
According to the National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council of Medical Research, the number of cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh increased between 2021 and 2025.
Data from Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal showed that the number of oral cancer patients treated there increased from 1,836 in 2012 to 2,614 in 2025. Patients from several districts of Madhya Pradesh visit the hospital for treatment. The hospital recorded 2,118 oral cancer patients in 2020. The number increased to 2,519 in 2021 and stood at 2,492 in 2022. In 2023, the hospital recorded 2,566 patients, followed by 2,743 in 2024 and 2,614 in 2025.
Dr Vijay Bhargava, a medical oncologist at Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal, said people who consume gutkha, tobacco or pouches, or smoke cigarettes, should not ignore early warning signs.
"If your ability to open your mouth gradually decreases, or if red or white patches appear inside the mouth, you should stop consuming tobacco or gutkha and get yourself examined,” Bhargava said.
He said early diagnosis and treatment could help prevent the condition from progressing into a serious disease.
He said that mixing tobacco with lime can accelerate the absorption of nicotine into the bloodstream, potentially strengthening tobacco dependence. It can also contribute to the development of mouth ulcers and other oral problems that may increase the risk of cancer.
Odisha: The state government banned tobacco, gutkha, khaini, zarda and other tobacco products from January 22, 2026. Cigarettes were not included in the ban.
Karnataka: From June 15, 2026, the Karnataka government imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and transportation of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. The restrictions also cover products that can be mixed together and consumed as gutkha.
Gujarat: The Gujarat government has extended its one-year ban on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine. The restrictions also cover products whose separate ingredients can be combined to make tobacco-containing gutkha.
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