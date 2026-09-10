ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tobacco Crisis: ‘Jugaad’ Gutkha Fuelling Rise In Oral Cancer Cases In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The continued use of tobacco, lime and what is locally referred to as "jugaad gutkha" is being linked to a number of oral cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh.

The sale of gutkha in Madhya Pradesh was banned nearly 14 years ago amid concerns over the rising incidence of oral cancer. However, after the ban, separate pouches of tobacco and other ingredients began being sold alongside plain gutkha, which is called “jugaad gutkha.”

According to the figures in a report, Madhya Pradesh recorded 48,694 cancer cases in 2025, with around 40% being oral cancer cases. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 57,400 oral cancer patients received treatment in the state during 2024-25.

Infographics for Oral Cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to a report by investigators associated with the National Cancer Registry Programme, Bhopal has recorded the highest number of oral cancer cases in Madhya Pradesh. The report states that around 41 people per 100,000 population in Bhopal are affected by oral cancer with Bundelkhand being the primary.

Cancer specialist Dr Shyam Agrawal said the ban on tobacco pouches in Madhya Pradesh was introduced on April 1, 2012, as a measure to curb oral cancer.

"After the ban, the ‘jugaad’ pouch became popular. One pouch contains plain gutkha while another contains tobacco, lime and other ingredients. When these are mixed, they become the same tobacco gutkha that was banned," Agrawal said.

Dr Agrawal said the age profile of oral cancer patients has also changed in recent years. "Until a few years ago, the average age of an oral cancer patient was 50 years or above. Now, young people in the 20-25 age group are also being diagnosed with cancer,” he said.