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Judiciary Must Ensure Environmental Laws Are Implemented In Letter And Spirit: Ramesh

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said India has passed progressive environmental laws that have all along been bypassed and asserted that the judiciary has to ensure that these laws are being implemented in letter and spirit. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X published edited excerpts from a speech Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan delivered on August 8 at the Vivekananda Kendra, Guwahati. "This is a very timely and courageous warning by a distinguished serving Judge of the Supreme Court. It has implications for not just the Supreme Court but also for the High Courts and the National Green Tribunal," Ramesh said on X. The crux of what Justice Bhuyan is saying is that the Supreme Court's consistent inconsistency on environmental impacts, especially those relating to infrastructure projects, is itself posing a threat to the environment, Ramesh pointed out.