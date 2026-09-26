Judiciary Committed To Protecting Fundamental Right Of Students To Protest: CJI Surya Kant
During an interaction with CNLU students, CJI said that the judiciary is committed to protecting the fundamental right of the students to protest peacefully.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Patna: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant asserted on Saturday that the judiciary was committed to protecting the 'fundamental right' of students to protest peacefully on various issues. He also showed interest in a proposal to compress the five-year law degree course into four years of study plus one year of mandatory court apprenticeship.
His responses came at an 'open house' with the students of Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in the state capital. Patna High Court chief justice V. Kameswar Rao and the university's vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa were present with him on the occasion.
One of the students asked Surya Kant about the police's high-handed response to peaceful student protests, many of which were held in August in various parts of the country, including Delhi and Patna.
"The judiciary is committed to protecting the fundamental right of the students to protest peacefully," Surya Kant said.
The response drew cheers from the audience, while Faizan said that the message was clear: the courts would not look the other way when it came to students.
Earlier, Surya Kant walked into the CNLU auditorium to participate in the open house and fielded questions directly from the students. It was the first such event where the sitting CJI engaged in an interaction with law students.
It assumed significance in the light of the recent opposition to his scheduled visits to the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad, and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore in the recent months.
Incidentally, Surya Kant remarked during a Supreme Court hearing on May 15 this year that certain unemployed youth and activists were like "cockroaches" and "parasites" who attacked the system. His statement directly triggered public anger and is believed to have led to the formation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
While interacting with the CNLU students, the CJI acknowledged the harsh reality that first-generation young lawyers face at the bar. Invoking the case of Sarika Tyagi vs Union of India, 2026, he called for a dedicated professional assistance corpus to financially support young lawyers in their early years, framing it "not as charity, but as a structural necessity for the profession's future".
Responding to students' concerns over skyrocketing tuition fees and inadequate scholarships, the CJI assured that the issue would be addressed.
The CNLU vice-chancellor put forth a proposal to compress the five-year law degree into four years of study with the final year as mandatory court apprenticeship and eliminating the separate one-year practice requirement for judicial service examinations.
"A new, welcome idea," Surya Kant responded to the proposal.
When asked by a student why dissenting opinions within the Collegium were recorded but never made public, the CJI offered a candid explanation that disclosure, however well-intentioned, risks placing the individual under consideration in an untenable position.
Speaking on the occasion, Patna High Court chief justice Kameswar Rao sought that judicial clerkships at high courts must be made significantly more competitive, financially attractive and rewarding to compete with corporate law career options.
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Photographs:
1 - CJI Surya Kant, Patna high court chief justice V. Kameswar Rao, and CNLU vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa at the Open House with the university students in Patna on Saturday.
2 - A CNLU student asking a question at the Open House with CJI Surya Kant.
3 - A CNLU student welcoming CJI Surya Kant at the Open House.
4 - CJI Surya Kant, Patna high court chief justice V. Kameswar Rao, CNLU vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa, and some of the students at the Open House with the university students in Patna on Saturday.