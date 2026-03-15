ETV Bharat / bharat

Judicial System Must Work Like Hospitals, With Same Spirit Of Service: CJI

Mandi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated on Sunday that judicial complexes should operate with the same spirit of service as hospitals, as people come to courts with hope seeking relief and justice. While addressing a legal literacy camp after laying the foundation stone for the Mandi Judicial Court Complex, the Chief Justice emphasised that with increasing facilities comes a greater responsibility for the judicial system.

He highlighted that while discussions often focus on fundamental rights, fundamental duties are also a crucial part of the Constitution and should be upheld. He urged the organisation of similar programs at the grassroots level to raise awareness about these fundamental duties.

The Mandi Judicial Court Complex, set to be constructed for Rs 152 crore, will span 9.6 hectares of land and consist of four blocks, providing improved facilities for judges, lawyers, and the public. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who attended the event, stated that it is the government's commitment to ensure access to justice and rights for every citizen in the state. He mentioned that the government is working toward inclusive development and social justice in line with the Constitution's spirit.

Sukhu informed that the government has resolved about 5.5 lakh pending cases through Lok Adalats. He said that through education, healthcare, social security and transparent administration, the government is ensuring that every citizen gets equal opportunities and that the roots of democracy become stronger.