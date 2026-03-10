'Judicial Officers Will Include Genuine Voters And Exclude Intruder, Unauthorised': SC On WB SIR
The top court made it clear that judicial officers will include genuine voters and exclude those found to be intruders and unauthorised.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over certain applications filed before it, flagging the pendency of claims before judicial officers involved in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The top court made it clear that judicial officers will include genuine voters and exclude those found to be intruders and unauthorised.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a batch of pleas related to the ongoing SIR exercise in the state. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy contended that there are roughly 48 lakh mapped voters who are under adjudication.
“Why do we say they are mapped…we say they are mapped because they were on the 2002 roll. They have voted in consecutive elections, including the last parliamentary election…these are genuine bonafide voters," said Guruswamy.
The CJI replied, "That is why SIR," and added that the judicial officers are on the job and "those are genuine bonafide voters, they will include. Those found to be intruder, unauthorised (won't be included)…".
The counsel insisted that the exercise has to be completed. The CJI said the judicial officers are doing the exercise. Guruswamy said the exercise of adjudication of 50 lakh, out of which 48 lakh are mapped, and it has to be completed.
The CJI said its prayer directs the ECI to withdraw all additional cases for review given to the judicial officers, which is completely contrary to the order the apex court had passed.
The bench made it clear that it would not tolerate attempts to question the integrity of judicial officers. The bench told the applicants, "Your application is premature, and it shows as if you don’t have trust….". The CJI said he would not tolerate anybody questioning the judicial officers.
Justice Bagchi said it is a request to both sides to ensure the smooth discharge of duties by judicial officers. Senior advocate DS Naidu, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), said judicial officers are undertaking a huge task.
The CJI orally observed that a stage has come where we are doubting both sides and added, "doubting the bonafides of both sides. Please read this communication I have received in the morning".
The bench said technical disruptions in the ECI's portal shall be looked into and it should ensured that no such disruptions take place. "Please help in the smooth discharge of duties," Justice Bagchi told the poll panel's counsel, who replied that he would take it up and it could be a technical snag when it comes to the login ID.
"It is a technicality, and we will address it immediately when it comes to the login," said Naidu.
The bench also noted a communication received from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, which stated that 10.16 lakh objections had been disposed of as of the evening of March 9. Over 500 judicial officers are working to complete the SIR exercise. The bench was informed that login IDs had been created by March 8, 2026, to facilitate the smooth mobilisation and redeployment of judicial officers in certain sensitive districts.
The bench said, "portals technical issues causing disruptions prior to March 7, will be effectively addressed ensuring no such disruptions takes place. New login IDs will be created as required by judicial officers".
The bench asked the poll panel to ensure that no mandatory step that can disrupt the SIR process is introduced unless approved by the Calcutta High Court chief justice.
The bench said the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court may request some former Chief Justice and some two or three former judges of the high court, preferably from Calcutta HC or neighbouring states, who shall be notified as the appellate tribunal. The bench said the ECI may notify them as an appellate tribunal to hear appeals arising from the SIR process.
The tribunal will hear appeals against exclusions in the West Bengal SIR process. The bench issued this direction after concerns were raised about the absence of an independent appellate mechanism.
Senior counsel representing petitioners flagged two issues before the bench: mechanism of appeal available to persons whose claims are rejected by the judicial officers, and the second, regarding the publication of supplementary lists of persons whose objections have already been disposed of, particularly in view of the large number of objections.
The bench also said that decisions of the judicial officers cannot be examined in appeals by any administrative officers of the ECI.
