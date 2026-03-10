ETV Bharat / bharat

'Judicial Officers Will Include Genuine Voters And Exclude Intruder, Unauthorised': SC On WB SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over certain applications filed before it, flagging the pendency of claims before judicial officers involved in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The top court made it clear that judicial officers will include genuine voters and exclude those found to be intruders and unauthorised.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a batch of pleas related to the ongoing SIR exercise in the state. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy contended that there are roughly 48 lakh mapped voters who are under adjudication.

“Why do we say they are mapped…we say they are mapped because they were on the 2002 roll. They have voted in consecutive elections, including the last parliamentary election…these are genuine bonafide voters," said Guruswamy.

The CJI replied, "That is why SIR," and added that the judicial officers are on the job and "those are genuine bonafide voters, they will include. Those found to be intruder, unauthorised (won't be included)…".

The counsel insisted that the exercise has to be completed. The CJI said the judicial officers are doing the exercise. Guruswamy said the exercise of adjudication of 50 lakh, out of which 48 lakh are mapped, and it has to be completed.

The CJI said its prayer directs the ECI to withdraw all additional cases for review given to the judicial officers, which is completely contrary to the order the apex court had passed.

The bench made it clear that it would not tolerate attempts to question the integrity of judicial officers. The bench told the applicants, "Your application is premature, and it shows as if you don’t have trust….". The CJI said he would not tolerate anybody questioning the judicial officers.

Justice Bagchi said it is a request to both sides to ensure the smooth discharge of duties by judicial officers. Senior advocate DS Naidu, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), said judicial officers are undertaking a huge task.

The CJI orally observed that a stage has come where we are doubting both sides and added, "doubting the bonafides of both sides. Please read this communication I have received in the morning".

The bench said technical disruptions in the ECI's portal shall be looked into and it should ensured that no such disruptions take place. "Please help in the smooth discharge of duties," Justice Bagchi told the poll panel's counsel, who replied that he would take it up and it could be a technical snag when it comes to the login ID.