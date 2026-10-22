ETV Bharat / bharat

Judicial Custody Of All Accused In NEET Paper Leak Case Extended Till October 27

Rouse Avenue Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of all accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the fast-track court has scheduled the next hearing for October 27. On that date, the court will hear arguments regarding the framing of charges against the 14th accused in the case, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, alias Raj Suryavanshi.

The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against him on October 14. Previously, on October 7, the CBI had informed the court that the investigation against Suryavanshi was ongoing and that more time was required to complete it. During today’s proceedings, all the accused appeared via video conferencing.