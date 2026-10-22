Judicial Custody Of All Accused In NEET Paper Leak Case Extended Till October 27
The fast-track court will hear arguments regarding the framing of charges against the 14th accused in the case, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi alias Raj Suryavanshi.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of all accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the fast-track court has scheduled the next hearing for October 27. On that date, the court will hear arguments regarding the framing of charges against the 14th accused in the case, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, alias Raj Suryavanshi.
The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against him on October 14. Previously, on October 7, the CBI had informed the court that the investigation against Suryavanshi was ongoing and that more time was required to complete it. During today’s proceedings, all the accused appeared via video conferencing.
The court is currently in the process of hearing arguments on the framing of charges against the accused. Notably, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a petition, challenging the arrest of one of the accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.
On August 22, the Rouse Avenue Court had rejected an application filed by Lokhande, seeking the production of his arrest memo. Prior to this, on August 14, the court had granted the CBI permission to conduct further investigation into the case. On August 12, the court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI against 13 individuals.
The individuals named as accused by the CBI include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The CBI registered an FIR against the accused under sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and sections 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
During the hearing on the chargesheet, the CBI stated that an FIR was registered in this case on May 12, following which an investigation was immediately initiated with the assistance of 72 officers and eight cyber-forensic experts. The CBI conducted raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states. The first arrest in this case was made on May 13.
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