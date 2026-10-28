ETV Bharat / bharat

Criticism Welcome, But With Restraint And Respect For Institutional Integrity: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said differences of opinion and criticism are legitimate, but they must be expressed with fairness, restraint and respect for institutional integrity.

The CJI was speaking at the 2nd Monthly Lecture Series on Law, Justice and Legal Education. The CJI said today’s theme, 'The Importance of Ethics in the Legal Profession', takes us to one such foundational principle.

"We often measure professional success through the quality of our arguments or the outcomes we secure. Yet, there is a more fundamental measure of a lawyer’s professional life: the manner in which that success is achieved," he said.

"The dignity of the justice system depends, in part, on how the members of the Bar conduct themselves, both inside and outside the courtroom. Differences of opinion and criticism are legitimate, but they must be expressed with fairness, restraint and respect for institutional integrity. The manner in which we voice our disagreements matters as much as the substance of what we say," said the CJI.

He said in a world increasingly shaped by public visibility and commercial interests, professional ethics must remain our compass, ensuring that personal expression does not come at the cost of the trust that sustains the justice system.

He said ethics also requires us to reflect on the responsibilities that accompany the privileges of the profession. "For a person approaching a lawyer, often in a moment of uncertainty, the legal profession becomes the first point of contact with the justice system. Honesty in advice, diligence in representation, fairness in professional fees and sensitivity towards vulnerable litigants are therefore not peripheral considerations. They are essential expressions of professional responsibility and public service," said the CJI.

He said these values must be cultivated from the earliest stages of legal education, requiring students to learn not only the law, but also the judgment needed to navigate situations in which professional obligations are tested.