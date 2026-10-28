Criticism Welcome, But With Restraint And Respect For Institutional Integrity: CJI
The CJI was speaking at the 2nd Monthly Lecture Series on Law, Justice and Legal Education.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said differences of opinion and criticism are legitimate, but they must be expressed with fairness, restraint and respect for institutional integrity.
The CJI was speaking at the 2nd Monthly Lecture Series on Law, Justice and Legal Education. The CJI said today’s theme, 'The Importance of Ethics in the Legal Profession', takes us to one such foundational principle.
"We often measure professional success through the quality of our arguments or the outcomes we secure. Yet, there is a more fundamental measure of a lawyer’s professional life: the manner in which that success is achieved," he said.
"The dignity of the justice system depends, in part, on how the members of the Bar conduct themselves, both inside and outside the courtroom. Differences of opinion and criticism are legitimate, but they must be expressed with fairness, restraint and respect for institutional integrity. The manner in which we voice our disagreements matters as much as the substance of what we say," said the CJI.
He said in a world increasingly shaped by public visibility and commercial interests, professional ethics must remain our compass, ensuring that personal expression does not come at the cost of the trust that sustains the justice system.
He said ethics also requires us to reflect on the responsibilities that accompany the privileges of the profession. "For a person approaching a lawyer, often in a moment of uncertainty, the legal profession becomes the first point of contact with the justice system. Honesty in advice, diligence in representation, fairness in professional fees and sensitivity towards vulnerable litigants are therefore not peripheral considerations. They are essential expressions of professional responsibility and public service," said the CJI.
He said these values must be cultivated from the earliest stages of legal education, requiring students to learn not only the law, but also the judgment needed to navigate situations in which professional obligations are tested.
"Legal ethics cannot be confined to memorising Rules of Conduct. It must encourage future lawyers to confront difficult questions, appreciate competing responsibilities and understand the consequences of their choices," said the CJI.
The CJI said ultimately, rules set standards of professional conduct, but professional conscience gives them enduring force and ethical conduct must not be treated as an obligation to be recalled only when a complaint arises.
"It must inform the everyday decisions of the Bar, the Bench and those entrusted with legal education. The credibility of our profession rests on the trust it inspires, and that trust must be earned through consistent integrity and accountability," said the CJI.
He said the administration of justice depends upon a relationship of professional trust between the Bench and the Bar. Courts rely upon advocates to present relevant facts, identify the applicable law and test competing arguments with intellectual honesty, he added.
The CJI said the strength of our adversarial system lies not merely in the ability to argue forcefully, but in the assurance that the contest is conducted within ethical boundaries. When that assurance weakens, the consequences extend beyond an individual proceeding to public confidence in the justice system, he added.
Read More