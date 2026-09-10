ETV Bharat / bharat

Judges From 15 Nations To Participate in Two-Day NGT Conference On 'Future Of Environment & Climate Dynamics'

New Delhi: Judges from 15 countries will participate in the upcoming two-day international conference on 'Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics' in the national capital, which is scheduled to kick-off on September 19, a top official of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Thursday.

Among the 15 nations that will take part in the conference, being organised at the Vigyan Bhavan, are Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Referring to the conference, the official said, "This is a constructive conference. During the two days, deliberations will be held on important global issues related to the environment and climate challenges. Everyone is being affected by these issues."

In addition, there will be an exchange of best practices from the participating countries to mitigate these issues, and awareness created on environmental issues.

"This is an important event not just for the NGT, but for the entire country, as this conference will deliberate on how to mitigate problems related to the environment. Best practices will be shared, and the future of the environment highlighted," the official said.