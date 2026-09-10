Judges From 15 Nations To Participate in Two-Day NGT Conference On 'Future Of Environment & Climate Dynamics'
Besides deliberations on global environmental challenges, there will be an exchange of best practices from the participating countries, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Judges from 15 countries will participate in the upcoming two-day international conference on 'Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics' in the national capital, which is scheduled to kick-off on September 19, a top official of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Thursday.
Among the 15 nations that will take part in the conference, being organised at the Vigyan Bhavan, are Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Referring to the conference, the official said, "This is a constructive conference. During the two days, deliberations will be held on important global issues related to the environment and climate challenges. Everyone is being affected by these issues."
In addition, there will be an exchange of best practices from the participating countries to mitigate these issues, and awareness created on environmental issues.
"This is an important event not just for the NGT, but for the entire country, as this conference will deliberate on how to mitigate problems related to the environment. Best practices will be shared, and the future of the environment highlighted," the official said.
Without divulging much details, the official said there will be four technical sessions during the two-day event, all four of which will be presided over by Supreme Court judges.
Asked whether any "declaration" would be signed at the end of the conference, the official told ETV Bharat, "The main focus of the conference is discussing environmental issues, and on taking deliberations on good practices."
In response to another question, regarding compliance of the tribunal's directives by concerned agencies across the country, the official categorically stated that compliance has increased over the recent years. "In the last few years, compliance among regulatory bodies has increased. The directives of the tribunal are being strictly followed," he said.
On different initiatives, especially those using technology, that have been taken by the tribunal for wider outreach, the official said, "On environmental issues, access is very important. Our focus is on enhancing the reach. We are working on further increasing access to our hearings through digital media for wider reach." He added that besides this, all reports and orders of NGT hearings are regularly uploaded on the website for wide dissemination.
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