Judges' Approach In Sexual Offence Cases: SC Asks National Judicial Academy To Constitute Panel For Guidelines
The apex court set aside Allahabad HC's controversial judgment, which ruled that "grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string is not an attempt to rape".
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the National Judicial Academy to constitute a committee of experts to draft guidelines for the approach of judges when dealing with sexual offences and other vulnerable cases.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant set aside Allahabad High Court's controversial judgment, which ruled that "grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string is not an attempt to rape" but mere "aggravated sexual assault with intent to disrobe".
"The facts alleged being so, we cannot agree with the finding of the high court that the allegations only amount to preparation, but not an attempt, towards the commission of the offence of rape”, said the bench.
The apex court observed that there is a need to inculcate sensitivity in the judicial approach. “There is no doubt that some action is required to be taken to inculcate and nurture an inherent sensitivity and discernment into the approach of members of the judiciary, as well as into the accompanying court procedures," it said.
The bench asked the Bhopal-based academy, through its Director, Justice (retired) Aniruddha Bose, to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter of 'Developing Guidelines to Inculcate Sensitivity and Compassion into Judges and Judicial Processes in the Context of Sexual Offences and other Vulnerable Cases'.
The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, in an order passed on February 10, said various steps have been taken by constitutional courts, but efforts thus far have not borne fruit.
"That being so, we are hesitant to undertake, at this stage, a fresh and unguided attempt to lay down any guidelines, without the benefit of a comprehensive understanding of the past endeavours of such nature undertaken by the different constitutional and statutory bodies, the on-ground results of such efforts, and the varying scope of problems faced by victims and complainants in similarly sensitive cases," said the bench, in an order uploaded on Tuesday evening.
The bench said an attempt of this kind also should not be undertaken without the valuable opinions and suggestions of different domain experts, which "in our judicial experience, does not intuitively emerge out of litigative proceedings."
The top court said the committee shall consider the previous measures undertaken, whether on the judicial side or the administrative side. "Further, after taking into account such previous endeavours and the variety of on-ground experiences faced by different stakeholders across the judicial system, prepare comprehensive recommendations.
"These recommendations shall be in the form of 'Draft Guidelines for the Approach of Judges and the Judicial System When Dealing with Cases of Sexual Offences and other Similarly Sensitive Occurrences Involving Vulnerable Victims, Complainants, and/or Witnesses'," the bench said.
The apex court said there are various examples of offensive words and expressions, the use of which would ordinarily constitute an offence under our penal laws, but they are openly spoken by members of our society in local dialects, ostensibly because of the absence of a clear understanding of the offensive nature of such sayings.
"It shall be highly appreciated if the committee, as a part of its report, is able to identify and compile such words/expressions, from different languages, so that they do not go unnoticed, and the complainants/victims are empowered to give a better and fuller narrative of the trauma undergone by them," the bench said.
It added that the committee must remind itself that the primary beneficiaries of these guidelines are the victims/complainants, the majority of whom are children, women of tender age, and members of vulnerable sections of society.
"As such, the committee shall ensure that the draft guidelines are devised in a manner so that they may be understood and utilised easily by such persons, irrespective of their background and means.
"To this end, we recommend that the Committee of Experts prepare, preferably the entire report, and in any case at least the draft guidelines, in simple language comprehensible to laypersons, whose interests the guidelines seek to protect," the bench said.
The bench said the committee of experts shall be at liberty to seek the assistance of other experts on this matter, such as linguistics academicians, prosecutors, litigators, social scientists, and counsellors, as it deems necessary.
