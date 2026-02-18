ETV Bharat / bharat

Judges' Approach In Sexual Offence Cases: SC Asks National Judicial Academy To Constitute Panel For Guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the National Judicial Academy to constitute a committee of experts to draft guidelines for the approach of judges when dealing with sexual offences and other vulnerable cases.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant set aside Allahabad High Court's controversial judgment, which ruled that "grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string is not an attempt to rape" but mere "aggravated sexual assault with intent to disrobe".

"The facts alleged being so, we cannot agree with the finding of the high court that the allegations only amount to preparation, but not an attempt, towards the commission of the offence of rape”, said the bench.

The apex court observed that there is a need to inculcate sensitivity in the judicial approach. “There is no doubt that some action is required to be taken to inculcate and nurture an inherent sensitivity and discernment into the approach of members of the judiciary, as well as into the accompanying court procedures," it said.

The bench asked the Bhopal-based academy, through its Director, Justice (retired) Aniruddha Bose, to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter of 'Developing Guidelines to Inculcate Sensitivity and Compassion into Judges and Judicial Processes in the Context of Sexual Offences and other Vulnerable Cases'.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, in an order passed on February 10, said various steps have been taken by constitutional courts, but efforts thus far have not borne fruit.

"That being so, we are hesitant to undertake, at this stage, a fresh and unguided attempt to lay down any guidelines, without the benefit of a comprehensive understanding of the past endeavours of such nature undertaken by the different constitutional and statutory bodies, the on-ground results of such efforts, and the varying scope of problems faced by victims and complainants in similarly sensitive cases," said the bench, in an order uploaded on Tuesday evening.