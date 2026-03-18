ETV Bharat / bharat

Judge Served 'Fungus-Contaminated Food' On Air India Flight, Alleges Misbehaviour By Crew Members

Lucknow: Police here have registered a case against Air India's crew members aboard a Delhi-Lucknow flight after a district judge lodged a complaint alleging that he was served fungus-contanimated food and faced misbehaviour by the airline staff on the concerned flight.

The incident took place late on Monday night on Air India flight (AI 1720) from Delhi to Lucknow, but the matter came to fore after the complaint was lodged with Sarojini Nagar police the next day.

Complainant Prashant Kumar, the District Judge who was seated on 1A, claimed that he found fungus in the food served to him. When he raised this with the cabin crew, they allegedly misbehaved with him instead of addressing the issue, his complaint mentioned.

After the flight landed in Lucknow, the judge approached the airline's security and service department at the airport. However, he alleged that the situation did not improve and that a customer service staff member, identified as Sufiyan, also behaved inappropriately.

The judge alleged in the complaint that the staffer refused to acknowledge the issue and even tried to stop him from taking the contaminated food as evidence.

Later, the judge's associate, Sumit Gupta, lodged a written complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station against the airline's crew and customer service staff, stating that serving contaminated food and misbehaving with passengers is not only negligence but also a serious concern for passenger safety and rights. The complaint also named cabin crew members Manpreet and Preeti, accusing them of escalating the situation instead of resolving it.