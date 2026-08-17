JPSC-JSSC Row: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Hemant Soren, Suggests Direct Talks With Protesting Students In Jharkhand
"We owe the youth our solidarity and support...," said Rahul Gandhi, as he urged CM Soren to personally meet the protesting students in Jharkhand.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday shot a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet the representatives of the agitating students.
Gandhi said his party supports the students' right to peaceful protest and backed their demands over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations. "The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting against paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months," Gandhi said in the letter.
In the letter, Gandhi also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the education system, alleging that it has been "captured by the RSS and BJP" and has become a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. "It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago," he stated.
He said students in Jharkhand have been peacefully protesting against irregularities in recruitment examinations and described their demands as legitimate.
Gandhi also acknowledged that the Jharkhand government had initiated a dialogue with the students through a committee set up by Soren. He said he understands that there was agreement on several of the students' demands, but noted that the protests are still underway and that some students have continued with their indefinite hunger strike.
"I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns," Gandhi said.
The Congress leader further urged Soren to hear the students out and take appropriate steps to resolve the issue. "The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," he mentioned.
The letter comes at a time when students, led by JPSC-JSSC Forum, have continued their agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations. The state government has already held talks with representatives of the protestors through a committee, but all demands have not been met yet.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Ministers Deepika Pandey and Irfan Ansari on Monday said the state government is committed to addressing the legitimate demands of protesting students and maintained that dialogue remains the only way to find a solution.
Pandey said the government has already held multiple rounds of discussions with the representatives of protesting candidates and is continuing efforts to reach an understanding on their demands. "Continuous efforts are being made to meet all the legitimate demands of the students. I wish to place before you the points agreed upon after two rounds of discussions with them," she said.
Minister Ansari also opined that dialogue with the students is the only way to resolve any issues. "The Congress party stands with the youth; our government stands with the youth. Their demands are legitimate. The government is considering them. There was uncertainty regarding whether the government would agree to certain points, but those matters are being discussed again. Dialogue is the only way to resolve this issue... The BJP wants to hijack this issue. Where did the BJP come from in all this? The youth belong to us; we are talking to them," he said.
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