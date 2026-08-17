ETV Bharat / bharat

JPSC-JSSC Row: Rahul Gandhi Writes To Hemant Soren, Suggests Direct Talks With Protesting Students In Jharkhand

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday shot a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet the representatives of the agitating students.

Gandhi said his party supports the students' right to peaceful protest and backed their demands over alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations. "The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting against paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months," Gandhi said in the letter.

In the letter, Gandhi also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the education system, alleging that it has been "captured by the RSS and BJP" and has become a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. "It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago," he stated.

He said students in Jharkhand have been peacefully protesting against irregularities in recruitment examinations and described their demands as legitimate.

Gandhi also acknowledged that the Jharkhand government had initiated a dialogue with the students through a committee set up by Soren. He said he understands that there was agreement on several of the students' demands, but noted that the protests are still underway and that some students have continued with their indefinite hunger strike.

"I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns," Gandhi said.