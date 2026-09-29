ETV Bharat / bharat

JPC Members Seek Postponement Of Meeting On FCRA Bill

New Delhi: Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the FCRA (Amendment) Bill have written to Chairman Sanjay Jaiswal requesting a postponement of the panel's meeting scheduled for October 12.

In a letter dated September 29, the members, including Congress MP Anto Antony, urged that the meeting be deferred by at least four weeks, citing the importance and wide-ranging implications of the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Act (FCRAA).

The members said they require adequate time to study the Bill and related documents thoroughly before proceeding with its examination. They also requested that the period for receiving public comments, suggestions, and representations from stakeholders be kept open for a minimum of four weeks to allow organisations, experts and the public to submit their views.

The letter stated that adequate time would enable members to properly consider the representations before deliberating on the Bill, and called for a more comprehensive and informed examination of the legislation. A 31-member committee, headed by BJP MP Jaiswal, was constituted to examine the provisions of the FCRA legislation in detail before coming out with a report.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill, 2006 provides, among other things, to consolidate the law to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality and prohibit the same for any activities detrimental to the national interests.