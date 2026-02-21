ETV Bharat / bharat

Nadda Launches Indigenously Manufactured Td Vaccine In Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli

Shimla: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday launched the indigenously manufactured Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria (Td) Vaccine at the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda congratulated scientists, technical experts and staff of the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, describing the indigenous launch of the Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine as a "momentous and historic occasion". He said the launch marks a significant step towards safeguarding national health security and strengthening India’s public health infrastructure.

The Minister said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set targets for achieving self-reliance in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. He said the launch of the indigenously manufactured Td vaccine represents a concrete step towards the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in health and medicine.

Union Minister JP Nadda launching the Td vaccine (PIB)

Nadda said India is widely recognized as the “pharmacy of the world” and is among the leading vaccine manufacturers globally. He further said India has achieved Maturity Level 3 in the World Health Organization’s global benchmarking of regulatory systems, reflecting the robustness of its vaccine regulatory framework. "Institutions such as CRI have played a significant role in achieving these standards," he said.

The Minister said under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India supplied vaccines to nearly 100 countries, of which 48 countries received vaccines free of cost. He said the contributions of public sector institutions such as CRI strengthened India’s capacity to serve both domestic and global needs. Nadda said CRI is the first government institute to manufacture vaccines under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, reflecting the modernization and revitalization of public sector vaccine manufacturing units.