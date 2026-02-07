ETV Bharat / bharat

J P Nadda Highlights Health Gains, Says Initiatives Made Healthcare More Affordable Under Modi Govt

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday attended the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions Convocation 2025-26, during which 590 students across disciplines were conferred degrees.

Addressing the graduates, he urged them to commit to public service as India moves into the second phase of Amrit Kaal. This phase, he noted, aims to make India a developed nation by 2047. He also called on the graduates to let strong values and ethics guide them.

At the convocation, the minister highlighted the progress in health under the Modi-led government. Nadda said India has made significant progress across key healthcare indicators, ranging from maternal and child health to communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He added that over the past 11 years, the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has increased from 6 to 23, demonstrating growth in advanced healthcare institutions nationwide.