J P Nadda Highlights Health Gains, Says Initiatives Made Healthcare More Affordable Under Modi Govt
At the Manav Rachna convocation, the Health Minister urged graduates to serve the nation. He also cited AIIMS expansion and falling mortality indicators.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday attended the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions Convocation 2025-26, during which 590 students across disciplines were conferred degrees.
Addressing the graduates, he urged them to commit to public service as India moves into the second phase of Amrit Kaal. This phase, he noted, aims to make India a developed nation by 2047. He also called on the graduates to let strong values and ethics guide them.
At the convocation, the minister highlighted the progress in health under the Modi-led government. Nadda said India has made significant progress across key healthcare indicators, ranging from maternal and child health to communicable and non-communicable diseases.
He added that over the past 11 years, the number of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has increased from 6 to 23, demonstrating growth in advanced healthcare institutions nationwide.
Institutional deliveries have risen to 89 per cent from 78 per cent, he said, adding that, on the other hand, Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Ratio (IMR) have seen a decline. The decline is nearly three times the global average rate.
Referring to tuberculosis (TB) control, the Health Minister said India's TB decline rate is now twice the global average. He further mentioned malaria-related deaths now comprise only 0.6 per cent, despite India representing one-sixth of the worldwide population.
Nadda stated that out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure fell from 62 per cent to 39.4 per cent due to initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and nationwide screening programmes. These efforts have made healthcare more affordable for the public.
Nadda underscored the need for quality and scale in service delivery for India’s vast population and urged graduates to give back to society. During the ceremony, honorary degrees were also conferred on distinguished personalities, and meritorious students received academic awards.
Also Read: