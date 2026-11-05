‘Strengthen Healthcare Access’: JP Nadda Fast-Tracks Kashmir AIIMS Completion; OPD Launch In December
Union Health Minister JP Nadda ordered the fast-tracked completion of AIIMS Awantipora in Jammu Kashmir, targeting an OPD services launch by December 2026.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Awantipora: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday directed that the remaining construction at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, shall be expedited. He also set a target to launch OPD services before December 2026.
Reviewing the project's progress in the Union Territory, Nadda lauded the efforts of all stakeholders for completing AIIMS buildings despite challenging terrain. He directed executing agencies to finish all remaining infrastructure works by March 2027 to “strengthen access to tertiary healthcare in the region.”
The review meeting was attended by J&K Health Minister Sakina Itoo, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Pulwama, KK Sidha, and other officials.
Nadda assessed the institute’s infrastructure, recruitment progress and overall readiness to launch medical and academic operations. He was informed that construction of AIIMS Awantipora is nearing completion, with all major buildings completed.
“AIIMS Awantipora is a priority project, and so the agencies concerned should maintain the momentum and complete the remaining construction works by March 2027,” Nadda said.
The officials informed him that the Phase-I buildings, including the OPD Registration Block, OPD Block, residential buildings and designated hostels, have been completed, with inventory verification and formal handover processes underway. “The remaining academic, administrative, hospital, residential and hostel infrastructure is being taken up in a phased manner,” officials informed him.
Nadda ordered the executing agency, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) and the AIIMS Awantipora executive director to coordinate closely and fast-track the procurement of medical equipment, OPD instruments, laboratory tools, and administrative furniture.
“All essential procurements required for commencement of OPD services must be completed on priority,” he said.
The procurement approval has been conveyed for 180 medical equipment items amounting to Rs 59.41 crore, of which Notices of Award have been issued for 140 items. Procurement processes for OPD instruments, laboratory furniture and medical and administrative furniture are also at various stages of progress.
Nadda directed that all necessary equipment, diagnostic facilities and manpower be secured in advance of the planned December 2026 launch of OPD services.
The IPD services are proposed to begin in July 2027, subject to completion of the requisite infrastructure and operational arrangements. Academic activities, including commencement of MBBS classes, are proposed for the academic session 2027-28, beginning June-July 2027.
Reviewing the recruitment status, the minister appreciated the efforts of the Executive Director and the institute’s team in taking forward the recruitment process. He directed that the recruitment process be fast-tracked to ensure the availability of qualified faculty at the earliest. “The recruitment against non-faculty positions and engagement of the requisite manpower for operationalisation of OPD and other services is also a must,” he said.
Nadda has approved the engagement of essential manpower for operationalisation of the OPD and related services, including hospital attendants, housekeeping and sanitation personnel, and security staff. The proposed manpower arrangements cover 652 positions across various categories, including 150 security personnel.
The minister further reviewed institutional readiness and support arrangements, including campus security, transport connectivity, website development and operational partnerships.
“There is a need for effective coordination among AIIMS Awantipora, CPWD, HITES and the local administration to address security and other operational issues and ensure the smooth functioning of the Institute,” he said.
Nadda also reiterated the central government’s commitment to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.
“The timely completion and operationalisation of AIIMS Awantipora will be an important step towards expanding access to quality tertiary healthcare and specialised medical services in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“The institute will also strengthen medical education and contribute to the development of healthcare capacity in the region, in keeping with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure accessible and quality healthcare for all,” Nadda added.
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