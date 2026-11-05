ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Strengthen Healthcare Access’: JP Nadda Fast-Tracks Kashmir AIIMS Completion; OPD Launch In December

Awantipora: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday directed that the remaining construction at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, shall be expedited. He also set a target to launch OPD services before December 2026.

Reviewing the project's progress in the Union Territory, Nadda lauded the efforts of all stakeholders for completing AIIMS buildings despite challenging terrain. He directed executing agencies to finish all remaining infrastructure works by March 2027 to “strengthen access to tertiary healthcare in the region.”

The review meeting was attended by J&K Health Minister Sakina Itoo, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Pulwama, KK Sidha, and other officials.

Nadda assessed the institute’s infrastructure, recruitment progress and overall readiness to launch medical and academic operations. He was informed that construction of AIIMS Awantipora is nearing completion, with all major buildings completed.

“AIIMS Awantipora is a priority project, and so the agencies concerned should maintain the momentum and complete the remaining construction works by March 2027,” Nadda said.

The officials informed him that the Phase-I buildings, including the OPD Registration Block, OPD Block, residential buildings and designated hostels, have been completed, with inventory verification and formal handover processes underway. “The remaining academic, administrative, hospital, residential and hostel infrastructure is being taken up in a phased manner,” officials informed him.

JP Nadda reviewing progress of AIIMS Awantipora (PIB)

Nadda ordered the executing agency, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd (HITES) and the AIIMS Awantipora executive director to coordinate closely and fast-track the procurement of medical equipment, OPD instruments, laboratory tools, and administrative furniture.

“All essential procurements required for commencement of OPD services must be completed on priority,” he said.

The procurement approval has been conveyed for 180 medical equipment items amounting to Rs 59.41 crore, of which Notices of Award have been issued for 140 items. Procurement processes for OPD instruments, laboratory furniture and medical and administrative furniture are also at various stages of progress.

Nadda directed that all necessary equipment, diagnostic facilities and manpower be secured in advance of the planned December 2026 launch of OPD services.