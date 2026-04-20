ETV Bharat / bharat

Journey To Sea In Just 4 Hours: How Raipur-Visakhapatnam Corridor Offers Global Connectivity For Bastar

Raipur: The Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor is set to transform the economic landscape of the Bastar division and the entire state of Chhattisgarh.

The 6-lane, 465-km Economic Corridor is scheduled to be completed and operational by December 2026. The project, costing over Rs 16,491 crore, will connect Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, cutting travel time between Raipur and Vizag from 12+ hours to 5-6 hours and reducing the total distance by over 100 km. Since Bastar falls within this route, the travel time between it and Vizag would be further reduced to around 4 hours.

Traffic from Jagdalpur will be able to merge onto the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor via the Nabarangpur Interchange after covering a distance of merely 50–60 kilometres; this connection will directly link Bastar to the Visakhapatnam Port and the broader international trade network.

Being built under the Bharatmala Project, this 6-lane Greenfield corridor will not only reduce travel distances but also connect Bastar to the global stage. Consequently, it will provide direct access to international ports, thereby facilitating the global networking of products originating from Bastar.

Currently, travelling from Bastar to Visakhapatnam necessitates a route passing through Odisha and Koraput. Traversing the difficult mountain passes along this route takes anywhere from 7 to 9 hours. Now, with the completion of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor, this entire journey will be accomplishable in just 4 hours.

The most significant benefit arising from the construction of this corridor is that it will render access to international markets easily attainable for products originating from the Bastar region. Transporting Bastar’s Arabica coffee, organic tamarind, Mahua products, and renowned Dhokra handicrafts to the Visakhapatnam Port will become significantly easier. Thanks to reduced logistics costs, these products will be available in the global market at competitive rates.