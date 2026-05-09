ETV Bharat / bharat

Journey Of Bengal's Chief Ministers Since Independence: How Suvendu Adhikari Rose To Pinnacle of Power

Kolkata: West Bengal witnessed a historic political moment on Saturday as senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground.

His swearing-in not only marked the arrival of a new government in Bengal but also added a fresh chapter to the long political history of the State since Independence.

From Congress stalwarts and Left Front veterans to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Bengal’s political leadership has undergone dramatic transformations over the decades. With Suvendu Adhikari now occupying the top post, the State’s political landscape has once again shifted significantly.

After Independence and Partition in 1947, Prafulla Chandra Ghosh of the Congress became the first Chief Minister of West Bengal. However, his tenure lasted only briefly before Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr B C Roy) took charge in 1948.

Widely regarded as the architect of modern West Bengal, Dr Roy played a key role in shaping the State's industrial and urban infrastructure. Major townships and industrial projects, including Durgapur and Salt Lake, came up during his long tenure that lasted until his death in 1962.

He was succeeded by Prafulla Chandra Sen, after which Bengal entered a turbulent political phase during the late 1960s. Coalition governments, political instability and repeated imposition of President’s Rule marked the period. Bangla Congress leader Ajoy Mukherjee served multiple terms as Chief Minister amid the unstable political environment.

Rise Of The Left Front

The Congress returned strongly in 1972 under Siddhartha Shankar Ray, whose tenure coincided with the Emergency era and the peak of the Naxalite movement.

A major political turning point came in 1977 when the Left Front swept to power under CPI(M) leader Jyoti Basu. What followed became one of the longest uninterrupted elected communist governments in the world.

Jyoti Basu served as Chief Minister for 23 years and introduced major reforms such as Operation Barga and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system, which helped the Left Front consolidate its rural base.

In 2000, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee succeeded Basu and attempted to reposition Bengal as an industrial and IT destination. However, land acquisition controversies in Singur and Nandigram triggered massive protests that ultimately weakened the Left Front government.

The Era of ‘Paribartan’

The anti-land acquisition movements paved the way for Mamata Banerjee’s historic victory in 2011. Riding on the slogan of 'Ma, Mati, Manush', the Trinamool Congress ended the Left Front's 34-year rule and ushered in a new political era.

Mamata Banerjee remained Chief Minister for 15 years and introduced several welfare schemes including Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi and Lakshmi Bhandar, which gained widespread popularity. However, over time, allegations of corruption, political violence and anti-incumbency sentiments began to intensify.

Suvendu's Political Rise