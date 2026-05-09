Journey Of Bengal's Chief Ministers Since Independence: How Suvendu Adhikari Rose To Pinnacle of Power
Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP CM, symbolically bringing an end to one political era and beginning another. Writes Surajit Dutta.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST|
Updated : May 9, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal witnessed a historic political moment on Saturday as senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister at Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground.
His swearing-in not only marked the arrival of a new government in Bengal but also added a fresh chapter to the long political history of the State since Independence.
From Congress stalwarts and Left Front veterans to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Bengal’s political leadership has undergone dramatic transformations over the decades. With Suvendu Adhikari now occupying the top post, the State’s political landscape has once again shifted significantly.
After Independence and Partition in 1947, Prafulla Chandra Ghosh of the Congress became the first Chief Minister of West Bengal. However, his tenure lasted only briefly before Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr B C Roy) took charge in 1948.
Widely regarded as the architect of modern West Bengal, Dr Roy played a key role in shaping the State's industrial and urban infrastructure. Major townships and industrial projects, including Durgapur and Salt Lake, came up during his long tenure that lasted until his death in 1962.
He was succeeded by Prafulla Chandra Sen, after which Bengal entered a turbulent political phase during the late 1960s. Coalition governments, political instability and repeated imposition of President’s Rule marked the period. Bangla Congress leader Ajoy Mukherjee served multiple terms as Chief Minister amid the unstable political environment.
Rise Of The Left Front
The Congress returned strongly in 1972 under Siddhartha Shankar Ray, whose tenure coincided with the Emergency era and the peak of the Naxalite movement.
A major political turning point came in 1977 when the Left Front swept to power under CPI(M) leader Jyoti Basu. What followed became one of the longest uninterrupted elected communist governments in the world.
Jyoti Basu served as Chief Minister for 23 years and introduced major reforms such as Operation Barga and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system, which helped the Left Front consolidate its rural base.
In 2000, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee succeeded Basu and attempted to reposition Bengal as an industrial and IT destination. However, land acquisition controversies in Singur and Nandigram triggered massive protests that ultimately weakened the Left Front government.
The Era of ‘Paribartan’
The anti-land acquisition movements paved the way for Mamata Banerjee’s historic victory in 2011. Riding on the slogan of 'Ma, Mati, Manush', the Trinamool Congress ended the Left Front's 34-year rule and ushered in a new political era.
Mamata Banerjee remained Chief Minister for 15 years and introduced several welfare schemes including Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi and Lakshmi Bhandar, which gained widespread popularity. However, over time, allegations of corruption, political violence and anti-incumbency sentiments began to intensify.
Suvendu's Political Rise
Suvendu Adhikari's rise to Bengal’s highest political office has been marked by strategic political battles and organisational strength.
Born in Karkuli village in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari comes from a politically influential family. His father Sisir Adhikari is a veteran politician and former Union Minister. Suvendu completed his education in Bengal and initially emerged as a powerful grassroots leader in East Midnapore.
He rose within the Trinamool Congress as one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenants and played a crucial role in the anti-land acquisition agitations in Nandigram, which became a defining political movement in Bengal politics.
Adhikari later served as Transport Minister and Environment Minister in the Mamata Banerjee government. However, in December 2020, he dramatically switched to the BJP, significantly altering Bengal's political equations.
His victory against Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram contest during the 2021 Assembly elections elevated his stature nationally and firmly established him as the BJP’s strongest leader in Bengal.
Face Of BJP’s Opposition Politics
Between 2021 and 2026, Adhikari served as the Leader of the Opposition and led several aggressive campaigns against the Trinamool Congress government.
He spearheaded protests over alleged post-poll violence, the SSC recruitment scam, Sandeshkhali unrest, corruption allegations and law-and-order issues. Inside the Assembly, he frequently clashed with the ruling party and was suspended multiple times during heated confrontations.
Outside the House, Adhikari led statewide marches, demonstrations and political mobilisations, gradually emerging as the principal face of the BJP's Bengal unit.
BJP's Breakthrough
The 2026 Assembly election ultimately proved to be a watershed moment. Under Suvendu's leadership in Bengal and with strong backing from the BJP’s central leadership, the party secured a historic mandate and formed the government for the first time in the State.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally announced Adhikari as the BJP Legislative Party leader, describing him as a true 'son of the soil' — a Bengali leader educated in the State and deeply rooted in its political culture.
On Saturday, amid massive celebrations at Brigade Parade Ground, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's ninth Chief Minister, symbolically bringing an end to one political era and beginning another.
From Prafulla Chandra Ghosh and Bidhan Chandra Roy to Jyoti Basu, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Mamata Banerjee, Bengal's political history has seen towering personalities shape the State's destiny. With Suvendu Adhikari now joining that list, Bengal enters yet another transformative chapter in its political journey.
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