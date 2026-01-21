ETV Bharat / bharat

Journalists Summoned, Asked To Sign Bonds: Editors Guild Flags Press Intimidation In Kashmir

The Editors Guild of India expressed concern after journalists in Kashmir were repeatedly summoned, questioned and asked to sign bonds. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has expressed serious concern over what it described as the continued repression of journalists in Kashmir.

In its statement, the Guild said that several reporters, including those working with leading national media organisations, have been repeatedly summoned by the police to Srinagar’s Cyber Crime Station and questioned about their routine news reports.

The Guild further stated that some journalists were also pressured to sign bonds or affidavits stating that they would not do anything that could “disturb the peace”. The police have not clearly explained the reason for this action. The Editors Guild said such vague and arbitrary steps have no place in a democracy, where the media plays a key pillar.