Journalists Summoned, Asked To Sign Bonds: Editors Guild Flags Press Intimidation In Kashmir
Police summonses to journalists in Kashmir have triggered concerns, with the Editors Guild calling them coercive, arbitrary and harmful to free and independent reporting.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has expressed serious concern over what it described as the continued repression of journalists in Kashmir.
In its statement, the Guild said that several reporters, including those working with leading national media organisations, have been repeatedly summoned by the police to Srinagar’s Cyber Crime Station and questioned about their routine news reports.
Statement on Police Action Against Kashmir Journalists pic.twitter.com/qPPH26C4Ls— Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) January 21, 2026
The Guild further stated that some journalists were also pressured to sign bonds or affidavits stating that they would not do anything that could “disturb the peace”. The police have not clearly explained the reason for this action. The Editors Guild said such vague and arbitrary steps have no place in a democracy, where the media plays a key pillar.
The Guild said that repeatedly summoning journalists, questioning them about their work, and pressuring them to sign legal bonds amounts to intimidation. It said this kind of behaviour discourages free reporting and interferes with journalists' basic duty to inform the public.
The Guild noted that this is not an isolated case and said there have been many similar instances in the past where journalists in Kashmir were called in by the police and questioned.
The Editors Guild urged the authorities to stop such practices, saying they restrict free speech and undermine the media's role. It asked the police to act transparently and follow proper legal procedures in all interactions with journalists.
The statement was signed by Sanjay Kapoor, President, Raghavan Srinivasan, General Secretary, and Teresa Rehman, Treasurer.
