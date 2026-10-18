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Journalist Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Protest Misconduct

Journalist Richa Parashar files a complaint, seeking registration of an FIR against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. ( ANI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Journalist Richa Parashar has lodged a formal criminal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi District, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with several others.

The complaint stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on October 12, while Parashar was on assignment covering a protest led by Rahul Gandhi near the Supreme Court premises.

Earlier, she alleged that she was "manhandled" and violently shoved by Rahul Gandhi and his security during a chaotic exit from the Supreme Court during the protest march on Monday, an incident that resulted in physical injuries and a traumatic medical emergency for the reporter, who is currently in her first trimester of pregnancy. For Richa Parashar, what began as a routine professional assignment, capturing a political protest, transformed into a desperate struggle. “I set my microphone, and all of a sudden, in just two seconds, everything happened. It is clearly visible in my video: Rahul Gandhi moved forward and held my hand—and he pulled it. He pulled it, and I felt his power. He pulled, and in that same second, his guards pushed me. It is clearly visible in the videos on the internet… Look at my phone; it's shattered. I was shouting, 'Sir, I am being pushed. Sir, we are leaving. Please don't push.' I was requesting him, 'Please don't push, sir.' And in two seconds, I was pushed. There were stairs at the Supreme Court; I fell on the stairs," she said.