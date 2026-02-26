ETV Bharat / bharat

Jostling For Rajya Sabha Seats Begins In Congress Ahead Of March 16 Polls

New Delhi: Jostling for the coming Rajya Sabha polls has started within the Congress, with several veterans as well as the younger faces becoming hopeful of a nomination. Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on March 16, 2026. The last date of nomination is March 5, 2026.

According to party insiders, the Congress, which has 27 members, can win five seats easily, one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and two from Telangana on its own strength as it has the required number of MLAs there who will vote in the Rajya Sabha election.

The Congress may also get one seat from Tamil Nadu with the support of the regional major Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In Maharashtra, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) together, can also get one Rajya Sabha seat.

The four Congress Rajya Sabha members whose terms are coming to an end in April are Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KTS Tulsi, Phulo Devi Netam and Rajani Patil. Among the four, Singhvi, a Supreme Court advocate and Congress Working Committee member, is most likely to get a nomination again as he represents the party in several key cases and is also a senior spokesperson.

Singhvi’s current term began on August 28, 2024 and is scheduled to end on April 9, 2026. He was elected unopposed from Telangana following the resignation of K Keshava Rao. Before that, the Congress had tried to send Singhvi to the upper house from Himachal Pradesh, but he lost the poll following a tie that resulted due to cross-voting by some party lawmakers.

That is the reason the Congress managers are looking at fielding a local face for the one seat it can get from Himachal Pradesh. Former Union minister Anand Sharma and former state unit chief Pratibha Singh could get a chance from the Congress-ruled hill-state, said the party insiders.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress managers face a tough choice whether to repeat Tribal leader Phulo Devi Netam or choose between former Chief Minister and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) leader Bhupesh Baghel, state unit chief Deepal Baij or former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo.