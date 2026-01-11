ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Ties Have 'Jumped The Rails', Optimism Based On Modi-Trump Rapport Has Faded: Expert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A leading South Asia expert and former White House official has said that the high expectations for India-US ties under President Donald Trump have dissipated, with enthusiasm and sustained political investment sharply reduced.

The relationship between the two countries "seems to have jumped the rails", says Joshua T White, Professor of Practice at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

"It’s pretty clear that we’re in a bad place...There were high hopes for the relationship when Trump came into office,” White said, according to a report by IANS on Sunday.

These hopes, he said, were rooted in Trump’s earlier rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presence of officials seen as supportive of closer ties. That optimism, White said, faded in the spring and summer of 2025.

“The relationship seems to have jumped the rails,” he said, adding that while he did not see reason “to be completely pessimistic,” there is now “much more scepticism, and perhaps realism, both in the United States and in India about the future trajectory of this relationship.”

He previously served at the White House as Senior Advisor and Director for South Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, where he staffed President Barack Obama and the National Security Advisor on the full range of South Asia policy issues.

White noted that some cooperation has continued. “The fact that some areas have continued relatively apace — the defense, and some of the technology, and some of the commercial relationships have continued,” he said. But he added that the level of political attention has dropped markedly. Compared with the Biden years, he said, when there was “a significant outlay of time and investment,” that focus “seems to have changed dramatically.”

Asked why the shift occurred, White cited a mix of personal, political, and structural factors. “I think part of it cannot be separated from President Trump himself,” he said, pointing to Trump’s reaction after the May India-Pakistan conflict and his perception that India did not respond with sufficient gratitude. He also said Pakistan’s leadership “clearly saw an opportunity and an opening to court President Trump,” while India “for both personal and political reasons” chose not to.

White said there was also a longer-standing debate in Washington over what the United States gains from the partnership. “Part of that is a simple question, what is the US getting from the US-India relationship?” he said, noting commercial and people-to-people ties, but raising concerns about India’s capacity as a long-term security partner.