ETV Bharat / bharat

Joshimath Still In Danger Zone, Subsidence On, Need Continuous Monitoring: Scientists

Dehradun: If you live at Joshimath (now Jyotirmath) in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the ground beneath your feet may not be safe. Reason: the process of the town's gradual shifting continues unabated. The town had garnered attention in 2023 due to land subsidence.

According to scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, the rate at which the slope is moving is extremely slow at present. But heavy rainfall during the monsoon season could accelerate this movement. Consequently, Joshimath could once again begin to give way, posing a challenge in the future.

Cracks had begun to appear inside homes at Joshimath as early as 2022, signalling the onset of land subsidence in the town. No one took it seriously. However, in 2023, when massive fissures began to open up in the ground, the entire world's attention turned toward Joshimath, and the issue was finally treated with the gravity it deserved. Subsequently, it evolved into a global concern.

Over 800 Houses Developed Cracks

The severity of the situation in 2023 can be gauged from the fact that land subsidence in Joshimath caused cracks to appear in over 800 houses. Several hotels had to be demolished. Water began to seep out from beneath the ground at various locations across the town, creating an atmosphere of panic. In response, the government constituted a 35-member expert team comprising representatives from various agencies, including the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), GSI (Geological Survey of India), and CBRI (Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee).

Joshimath Land Subsidence Report Made Public Following HC Order

This expert team conducted a meticulous study of the land subsidence at Joshimath and submitted its findings to the government. As the report had not been made public until recently, the matter was taken to the Nainital High Court. Following the court orders, reports from eight different institutions — detailing the actual causes behind the land subsidence at Joshimath — have now been made public.

NDMA Report

This report identifies inadequate drainage systems and anthropogenic activities as the primary causes of the land subsidence at Joshimath. In a subsequent report released by the NDMA, it was revealed that out of 2,152 houses at Joshimath, 1,403 had been affected. Of these, 472 houses were deemed to require reconstruction, while 931 required repairs. Furthermore, 181 buildings that had become critically unstable were evacuated. However, as time passed, residents began returning to and residing in their old homes. Consequently, a significant threat now looms over these individuals as the monsoon season approaches.

Subsidence Upto 14.5 Metres