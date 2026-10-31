Joshimath Helicopter Crash: Shalimar Bagh Grieves As Neighbours Recall Pilot Himanshu Sabharwal
Shiocked neighbours in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, where the former Army Aviation Colonel lived with his family, recalled a warm, decent, respectful man.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The helicopter crash near Hathi Parvat and Chain village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district on Friday, that took the lives of all six people on board, has cast a pall of gloom across the West Shalimar Bagh neighbourhood of Delhi, where the pilot — Himanshu Sabharwal, who was one of the people who died — lived.
Former Army Aviation Colonel Sabharwal, 48, lived there with his family, including his parents, his wife, and two children. Across the neighbourhood, deeply saddened friends and acquaintances recalled Sabharwal’s childhood and affable nature.
Renu, a neighbour, mentioned that she has lived in the area for 45 years and had known Himanshu since he was very young. With teary eyes, she recalled, "We have been living here for 45 years, and we knew him for 44 of those years, as they moved in here after us. He was such a decent young man. He used to play with the children in our home, and would often share meals with us. He completed his Class XII at the nearby Modern Public School."
Renu said she had met Himanshu last Saturday. Whenever he visited, he would never fail to pay his respects to his elders after greeting his own parents. "Last Saturday, both he and his wife had touched the feet of the elders. It is chilling to think that the young man we had watched grow up and played with has left this world in such a manner. I couldn’t sleep at all after hearing this tragic news."
Nidhi Jain, who lives two houses away, said it is difficult for her to come to terms with the news. "We have lived here for 30–32 years, and we have known Himanshu since he was a child. When we learned about the accident this morning, for a moment, we simply couldn't believe it. He was such a gentleman — always cheerful and ever-ready for any mission. He was here just last weekend, greeting everyone with his usual warm smile. This tragedy is so sudden and horrific that no one knows how to offer comfort to the family in this time of profound grief."
The Crash, And The Victims
The helicopter involved in the crash was operated by the company 'Trans Bharat Aviation'. According to reports, it had departed from Badrinath Dham, carrying pilgrims toward the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. However, just minutes after takeoff, it lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) and crashed in the mountainous terrain.
According to the information received, the helicopter had encountered adverse weather conditions or a technical malfunction, and crashed in a remote, inaccessible area near Joshimath. The five passengers who lost their lives in the accident were all from Karnataka. They have been identified as Pratap, Arun Salunke, V B Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, and H S Nataraja.
Administration Reacts To Accident
Following the Chamoli accident, serious questions have once again been raised about the safety of air services operating in the Char Dham Yatra route. The administration and investigative agencies are currently working to recover the 'black box' and other technical evidence from the wreckage to determine exactly what occurred during the flight that led to the accident.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over this tragedy. He has ordered a high-level, comprehensive investigation into the causes of the crash to determine whether it was due to a technical fault or other factors. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the relevant civil aviation authority (UCDA) has taken strict action by grounding the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation.
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