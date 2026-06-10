ETV Bharat / bharat

JoSAA Mock Seat Allocation Round 2 Released; Reporting Time Extended To 14 Days

Kota: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the second mock seat allocation for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) under JoSAA Counselling 2026. The counselling process is being conducted for 67,323 seats across 136 institutions through five rounds of seat allocation.

The second mock allocation, released on Wednesday, has been prepared based on nearly 300 million choices filled by around 200,000 candidates. The mock allotment is intended to help students understand their likely seat allocation before the actual counselling rounds begin.

The first round of seat allocation will be announced on June 13. This time, JoSAA has increased the reporting period for candidates after seat allotment. While students were previously given five days to complete reporting formalities, they will now have 14 days, or two weeks, to do so. The move is implemented to avoid delays of re-evaluation and re-verification process related to CBSE board examinations.

The second mock allocation has recorded an increase in participation. According to counselling data, the first mock allocation covered 168,615 candidates, while the second mock allocation included 199,615 candidates, which is an increase of about 30,000 students.