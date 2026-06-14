ETV Bharat / bharat

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Seat Allotment Results Reveal Candidates' Preferences Among IITs, IISc Bengaluru

Kota: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling for the first round of seat allotments based on JEE Advanced 2026 ranks has revealed that students within the top 500 ranks did not select 16 of the IITs. Similarly, students within the top 1,000 ranks did not choose 14 IITs, and those within the top 2,000 ranks did not select 10 IITs.

The JoSAA has announced the seat allotment results for 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

IISc Selected As Fifth Preference; Chosen By Student With Rank 156

Education expert Dev Sharma noted that students in the top 500 selected only seven IITs and IISc Bengaluru. IIT Bombay was the top choice; notably, it was selected by Shubham Kumar, a student from Kota who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. Sharma further said that students up to AIR 31 chose IIT Bombay as their first preference.

“The student with AIR 32 chose IIT Kanpur, while the student with AIR 35 chose IIT Delhi. IIT Madras was selected as the fourth preference, and IISc as the fifth—chosen by a student with Rank 156. IIT Kharagpur ranked sixth, IIT Roorkee seventh, and IIT Hyderabad eighth”.

According to Sharma, among the choices made by students in the top 1,000 ranks—in addition to the IITs selected by the top 500—IIT Guwahati was placed ninth and IIT (BHU) Varanasi tenth. For students within the top 2,000 ranks, the list expands beyond the top 10 choices of the top 1,000 students to include IIT Indore (11th), IIT Gandhinagar (12th), IIT Dhanbad (13th), and IIT Ropar (14th),” he added.

He said that the IITs that were not selected even by students within the top 2,000 ranks include Patna, Mandi, Jodhpur, Tirupati, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Dharwad, Jammu, Palakkad, and Bhilai.

Computer Science Seats Allocated Up To Rank 13,707

According to Sharma, among the 21 IITs, Computer Science is the top choice for students. At IIT Bhubaneswar, the Mathematics and Computing branch was selected, while the Electronics and Communication branch was chosen at IIT Dharwad; Mathematics and Computing was also selected at IISc, he said.

“The closing rank for the Computer Science branch in the first round across IITs was 7,981; a seat at IIT Bhilai was allotted at this rank. For seats reserved exclusively for female candidates, the closing rank was 13,707, with a seat at IIT Jammu being allotted at this rank,” added Sharma.