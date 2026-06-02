ETV Bharat / bharat

JoSAA 2026 Online Counselling Begins Today

JoSAA Counselling 2026 has commenced for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: With the declaration of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 results, the admission process to the country's premier engineering institutions has gathered momentum. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) began on Tuesday.

JEE Advanced 2026, conducted by IIT Roorkee this year, saw participation from 1,79,694 candidates. Of them, 56,880 have been declared qualified for counselling and seat allocation. According to career counselling expert Amit Ahuja, the number of qualified candidates has increased by 2,502 compared to last year, making this year's admission race more competitive.

Category-wise, 15,883 candidates from the General category, 12,385 from Other Backwards Class (OBC), 6,377 from Economically Backwards Class (EWS), 15,856 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 6,379 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories have qualified for counselling.

IIT Bombay Computer Science Remains The Most Preferred Choice

Ahuja said that after the JEE Advanced results are declared, the biggest question for students and parents is which institute and branch to choose.

As in previous years, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at IIT Bombay remains the most sought-after branch among top rankers. Based on recent admission trends, IIT Bombay CSE is expected to close around All India Rank (AIR) 61 this year.

After IIT Bombay CSE, students generally prefer Computer Science at IIT Delhi, followed by IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. Students securing top ranks are expected to compete intensely for these programmes. At the other end of the spectrum, candidates with ranks up to around 17,000 may also secure seats in IITs, depending on their category, branch preference and seat availability.

During JoSAA 2025 counselling, a total of 18,160 seats were available across 23 IITs. The total seat count is expected to increase slightly this year, though the exact figure will be known only after the official seat matrix is released during counselling.

Female Quota Improves Admission Chances

Ahuja noted that admission possibilities vary significantly by category. In addition, female candidates benefit from the 20 per cent female supernumerary quota introduced in IITs, which often allows admissions at ranks much lower than the general closing ranks.

Candidates with relatively lower JEE Advanced ranks can also explore admission opportunities at institutions such as the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), where admissions are also offered based on JEE Advanced scores. The application process for these institutes has already begun.

JoSAA Counselling To Be Held In Five Rounds

JoSAA Counselling 2026 will be conducted online for admissions to 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 IIITs and 56 GFTIs. Admissions to IITs will be based on JEE Advanced ranks, while admissions to NITs, IIITs and GFTIs will be conducted through JEE Main ranks.