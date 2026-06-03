ETV Bharat / bharat

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Good News As 4470 More Seats Added Across IITs, NITs, IIITs And GFTIs In India

Kota: Students seeking admission to India's top engineering institutions have more opportunities this year, as the total number of seats available through JoSAA Counselling 2026 has been increased by 4470 to 67,323 across Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Tuesday (June 2) began the counselling process for admissions to the country's premier engineering institutions for the 2026 academic year, and released the seat matrix for the counselling process. The seats cover four-year and five-year programmes, including B.Tech, Integrated B.Tech-M.Tech (Dual Degree), Integrated B.Tech-MBA (Dual Degree), Architecture and BS-MBA (Dual Degree) courses.

An analysis of the seat matrix indicates that 4,470 additional engineering seats have been added across national institutions this year compared to the 2025 counselling cycle.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that while admissions were offered to 62,853 seats in 2025, the number has increased to 67,323 seats in 2026. "The most gratifying news for students is that the number of seats in the IITs has increased by 666. Similarly, the seat count in the NITs has risen by 637," Sharma said.

According to Sharma, seats in IIITs have increased by 1,578, while GFTIs have added 1,464 seats. This apart, for the first time, 125 seats of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have been included in the counselling process.

In 2025, admissions were offered through 128 institutions, comprising 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 47 GFTIs and IIEST Shibpur. In 2026, the number of participating institutions has increased to 136, with nine additional GFTIs and IISc Bengaluru joining the counselling process.

IISc Bengaluru Joins JoSAA Counselling

Sharma said that the 23 IITs had a total of 18,160 seats in 2025, which has increased to 18,826 in 2026. "In addition, 125 B.Tech seats at IISc Bengaluru are being offered through JoSAA counselling for the first time. These seats have been included in the IIT seat matrix. Together, IITs and IISc will offer admissions to 18,951 seats through JEE Advanced," he added.

At IISc Bengaluru, admissions will be offered for:

25 seats in Aerospace Engineering

25 seats in Materials Science and Engineering