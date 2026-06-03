JoSAA Counselling 2026: Good News As 4470 More Seats Added Across IITs, NITs, IIITs And GFTIs In India
For 2026-27 session, number of seats in IITs, NITs and other institutes under JoSAA counselling has been increased by 4470, taking total to 67,323 seats.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Kota: Students seeking admission to India's top engineering institutions have more opportunities this year, as the total number of seats available through JoSAA Counselling 2026 has been increased by 4470 to 67,323 across Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Tuesday (June 2) began the counselling process for admissions to the country's premier engineering institutions for the 2026 academic year, and released the seat matrix for the counselling process. The seats cover four-year and five-year programmes, including B.Tech, Integrated B.Tech-M.Tech (Dual Degree), Integrated B.Tech-MBA (Dual Degree), Architecture and BS-MBA (Dual Degree) courses.
An analysis of the seat matrix indicates that 4,470 additional engineering seats have been added across national institutions this year compared to the 2025 counselling cycle.
Education expert Dev Sharma said that while admissions were offered to 62,853 seats in 2025, the number has increased to 67,323 seats in 2026. "The most gratifying news for students is that the number of seats in the IITs has increased by 666. Similarly, the seat count in the NITs has risen by 637," Sharma said.
According to Sharma, seats in IIITs have increased by 1,578, while GFTIs have added 1,464 seats. This apart, for the first time, 125 seats of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have been included in the counselling process.
In 2025, admissions were offered through 128 institutions, comprising 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 47 GFTIs and IIEST Shibpur. In 2026, the number of participating institutions has increased to 136, with nine additional GFTIs and IISc Bengaluru joining the counselling process.
IISc Bengaluru Joins JoSAA Counselling
Sharma said that the 23 IITs had a total of 18,160 seats in 2025, which has increased to 18,826 in 2026. "In addition, 125 B.Tech seats at IISc Bengaluru are being offered through JoSAA counselling for the first time. These seats have been included in the IIT seat matrix. Together, IITs and IISc will offer admissions to 18,951 seats through JEE Advanced," he added.
At IISc Bengaluru, admissions will be offered for:
25 seats in Aerospace Engineering
25 seats in Materials Science and Engineering
50 seats in Mathematics and Computing
25 seats in Mechanics and Computing
Among the 31 NITs, the total seat count has increased from 24,525 in 2025 to 25,162 in 2026, an increase of 637 seats. The 26 IIITs had 9,940 seats in 2025. With an addition of 1,578 seats, the total has risen to 11,518.
Similarly, the 47 GFTIs had 10,228 seats in 2025. After an increase of 1,464 seats, the total now stands at 11,692. The number of GFTIs has also increased from 47 to 56 with the addition of nine new institutes.
IIT Jodhpur Sees Highest Increase
According to Sharma, IIT Jodhpur has recorded the highest increase in seats. Its intake has gone up from 610 to 750 seats, an increase of 140. IIT Mandi has added 120 seats, taking its total from 520 to 640. IIT Indore and IIT Palakkad have each added 80 seats, while IIT Hyderabad and IIT Jammu have increased their intake by 75 seats each.
Similarly, there has been a seat hike in:
- IIT Ropar: 50 seats
- IIT Kanpur: 30 seats
- IIT Kharagpur: 30 seats
- IIT Delhi: 10 seats
- IIT Bhubaneswar: 6 seats
- IIT Bombay: 3 seats
While the cumulative increase across IITs was 699 seats, IIT Dharwad saw a reduction of 30 seats and IIT Madras a reduction of three seats, resulting in a net increase of 666 seats.
Rajasthan Gains 200 Seats
Sharma said Rajasthan has witnessed an increase of 200 seats this year. The state will have 2,118 seats available through JoSAA 2026, compared to 1,918 seats in 2025. At IIT Jodhpur, the number of seats has increased from 610 to 750. Meanwhile, MNIT Jaipur has added 60 seats, taking its total from 888 in 2025 to 948 in 2026.
IIIT Kota will continue to offer 330 seats, while Central University Kishangarh in Ajmer has 90 seats. No increase has been recorded in either institution compared to last year, the expert said.
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