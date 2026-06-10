'Everyone Has Right To Change In Thought': Another Jolt To Mamata, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev Resigns
A former Congress leader is the second MP from TMC to resign this week following the vertical split of Mamata-led party in West Bengal Assembly.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress, an already tattered Opposition in West Bengal, was in for another jolt as its party MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
She is the second member from the party to resign from the Upper House this week.
The former Congress leader who joined TMC few years ago said that she has a very long story when asked what prompted her to arrive at this decision of resigning as Rajya Sabha MP.
"It is a very long story and in politics, I don't think that everything needs to be revealed," she told the reporters after she submitted her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.
"I have resigned for my personal and political reasons. Everyone has the right to change in (their) thought in our country. I cannot say anything more right now."
She said she did not "want to be in two boats."
VIDEO | Delhi: Sushmita Dev says, " what prompted me to this decision is a very long story and in politics, i don't think that everything needs to be revealed. however, i feel that i don't want to be in two boats."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2026
(full video available on pti videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6lvHCoME48
Citing her family background and her upbringing, she said she had "never stayed in one political party and served another party."
She clarified that she has not only resigned from Rajya Sabha but also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress.
"And that is the principal thing to do," she said.
The former Congress leader is gravitating towards the BJP. "The RS MP is likely to quit the TMC and join the BJP. She has also met Assam Chief Minister Humanta Biswa Sarma," PTI reported citing sources.
VIDEO | Sushmita Dev says, " i have resigned for my personal and political reasons. everyone has the right to change in thought in our country. i cannot say anything more right now."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2026
(full video available on pti videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/e9DoO5VgVm
The resignation letter submitted by the MP read, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect."
"I convey my sincere gratitude to your excellency, hon'ble deputy chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha," Dev told the Vice President in the letter.
Earlier this week, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had tendered his resignation from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha.
The party is facing a rebellion after its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls, with several party MPs deciding to form a separate group and align with the ruling NDA.
The Mamata-led Trinamool Congress party had also undergone a vertical split in the West Bengal Assembly after a majority of the party legislators rallied behind a suspended party worker and MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.
The party won 80 sets in the 294-member House.
The West Bengal Assembly Speaker has recognised Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.
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