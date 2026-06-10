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'Everyone Has Right To Change In Thought': Another Jolt To Mamata, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev Resigns

FILE - Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the second TMC MP to resign this week. Dev is seen on the day of presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Tuesday, July 23, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress, an already tattered Opposition in West Bengal, was in for another jolt as its party MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

She is the second member from the party to resign from the Upper House this week.

The former Congress leader who joined TMC few years ago said that she has a very long story when asked what prompted her to arrive at this decision of resigning as Rajya Sabha MP.

"It is a very long story and in politics, I don't think that everything needs to be revealed," she told the reporters after she submitted her resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

"I have resigned for my personal and political reasons. Everyone has the right to change in (their) thought in our country. I cannot say anything more right now."

She said she did not "want to be in two boats."

Citing her family background and her upbringing, she said she had "never stayed in one political party and served another party."

She clarified that she has not only resigned from Rajya Sabha but also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress.