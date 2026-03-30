ETV Bharat / bharat

Joint Operations In Manipur: 17 Militants Apprehended, Arms And Explosives Recovered

Tezpur: A series of intelligence-based joint operations carried out by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in coordination with Manipur Police, resulted in the apprehension of 17 cadres and recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives between March 22 and March 28, 2026, according to a Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson.

The coordinated operations were conducted across multiple districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Tengnoupal. On March 22, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Bishnupur Police Commandos apprehended an active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district.

On the same day, another operation in Imphal West led to the arrest of a cadre belonging to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO), from whom a mobile phone and SIM card were recovered. Additionally, along the Indo–Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, 10 cadres of PREPAK-Red Army (RA) were apprehended.

On March 23, the Indian Army conducted an operation in Chana village under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district, leading to the arrest of a Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Apunba cadre. A mobile phone and SIM card were seized. In a parallel operation at Sawombung, one active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was apprehended.

On March 25, a major recovery was made in Kangpokpi district, where security forces seized one carbine with a magazine, two pistols, four pistol magazines, multiple single-barrel rifles, two improvised mortars and a significant quantity of ammunition. On March 26, acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation in Loilamkot, Churachandpur district led to the recovery of two rifles, three bombs, one Improvised explosive device (IED), two pompies, three grenades and ammunition.