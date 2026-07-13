ETV Bharat / bharat

John Brittas Writes To ECI Over Mandatory Parent Declaration In Form 6

New Delhi: CPI-M MP John Brittas took strong to Election Commission's introduction of a ‘new mandatory declaration’ in the online Form 6 for voter registration through the ECINET portal.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India, Brittas said, "I write to register my profound concern over the Election Commission's introduction of an additional mandatory declaration in the online Form 6 available through the ECINET portal, requiring every applicant for inclusion in the electoral roll to disclose whether the applicant or the applicant's father, mother, grandfather or grandmother was included in the electoral roll prepared during the last Special Intensive Revision, and to furnish the relevant Assembly Constituency, booth number and serial number of their or their parents' name in the last SIR".

He said the online form does not allow submission of Form 6 without completing this section, even though it is not marked as mandatory. The MP said, "Equally significant are reports that the declaration has been introduced merely through administrative instructions and that the statutory Form 6 itself has not been amended. If this is indeed the position, the Commission has acted wholly without authority of law".

Brittas said Form 6 is not an administrative document that can be modified at executive discretion. "It is a statutory form prescribed under Rules 13(1) and 26 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, framed by the Central Government in exercise of powers conferred under Section 28 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Once a form is prescribed by statutory rules, it becomes an integral part of subordinate legislation," he said.

Brittas said, "It can be altered only in the manner recognised by law, namely through amendment of the Rules by the competent authority following the prescribed statutory procedure. Neither administrative instructions nor casual modifications to a digital platform can amend a statutory form".

The MP said, "The Election Commission undoubtedly enjoys wide powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to supervise, direct and control elections. However, Article 324 is a constitutional source of supervisory and administrative authority; it is not an independent repository of legislative power. It cannot be invoked to rewrite statutory rules or to assume powers that Parliament has expressly entrusted elsewhere". He

said the plenary jurisdiction under Article 324 exists to fill legislative gaps; it does not authorise the Commission to override or bypass a field already occupied by statute and subordinate legislation. "The Representation of the People Act, 1950, together with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, comprehensively governs applications for inclusion in electoral rolls and prescribes the statutory Form 6. By introducing a new mandatory declaration through ECINET portal without a corresponding amendment to the statutory Rules, the Commission has effectively amended subordinate legislation through executive action. Such an exercise is plainly ultra vires," Brittas said.