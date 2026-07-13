John Brittas Writes To ECI Over Mandatory Parent Declaration In Form 6
He said the online form does not allow submission of Form 6 without completing the section, even though it is not marked as mandatory.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
New Delhi: CPI-M MP John Brittas took strong to Election Commission's introduction of a ‘new mandatory declaration’ in the online Form 6 for voter registration through the ECINET portal.
In a letter to the Election Commission of India, Brittas said, "I write to register my profound concern over the Election Commission's introduction of an additional mandatory declaration in the online Form 6 available through the ECINET portal, requiring every applicant for inclusion in the electoral roll to disclose whether the applicant or the applicant's father, mother, grandfather or grandmother was included in the electoral roll prepared during the last Special Intensive Revision, and to furnish the relevant Assembly Constituency, booth number and serial number of their or their parents' name in the last SIR".
He said the online form does not allow submission of Form 6 without completing this section, even though it is not marked as mandatory. The MP said, "Equally significant are reports that the declaration has been introduced merely through administrative instructions and that the statutory Form 6 itself has not been amended. If this is indeed the position, the Commission has acted wholly without authority of law".
Brittas said Form 6 is not an administrative document that can be modified at executive discretion. "It is a statutory form prescribed under Rules 13(1) and 26 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, framed by the Central Government in exercise of powers conferred under Section 28 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Once a form is prescribed by statutory rules, it becomes an integral part of subordinate legislation," he said.
Brittas said, "It can be altered only in the manner recognised by law, namely through amendment of the Rules by the competent authority following the prescribed statutory procedure. Neither administrative instructions nor casual modifications to a digital platform can amend a statutory form".
Wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner @ECISVEEP challenging the legality of the Election Commission's introduction of a ‘new mandatory declaration’ in the online Form 6 for voter registration through the ECINET portal.— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) July 13, 2026
This is not merely a technical change. It is a serious… pic.twitter.com/wAtyskBBV2
The MP said, "The Election Commission undoubtedly enjoys wide powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to supervise, direct and control elections. However, Article 324 is a constitutional source of supervisory and administrative authority; it is not an independent repository of legislative power. It cannot be invoked to rewrite statutory rules or to assume powers that Parliament has expressly entrusted elsewhere". He
said the plenary jurisdiction under Article 324 exists to fill legislative gaps; it does not authorise the Commission to override or bypass a field already occupied by statute and subordinate legislation. "The Representation of the People Act, 1950, together with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, comprehensively governs applications for inclusion in electoral rolls and prescribes the statutory Form 6. By introducing a new mandatory declaration through ECINET portal without a corresponding amendment to the statutory Rules, the Commission has effectively amended subordinate legislation through executive action. Such an exercise is plainly ultra vires," Brittas said.
He said the Ministry of Law and Justice had previously followed the correct statutory course when Form 6 required modification pursuant to the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 (49 of 2021). "The consequential changes were brought into effect only after the Central Government amended the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 through a notification in the Official Gazette dated 17 June 2022. As such, the present departure from that established legislative procedure only reinforces the absence of statutory authority for the impugned modification".
The parliamentarian said, "It is a settled principle of constitutional and administrative law that where a statute prescribes the manner in which a thing is to be done, it must be done in that manner alone or not at all. Since Form 6 is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, any alteration thereto necessarily requires amendment of the Rules through a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice and published in the Official Gazette".
Brittas said he has examined the recent statutory notifications and have been unable to locate any such notification authorising the introduction of the impugned declaration in online Form 6. "In the absence of any notified amendment, the only reasonable inference is that the mandatory declaration has been introduced merely through administrative instructions implemented on the ECINET portal," he said.
Brittas said, "The Commission cannot achieve through digital architecture what it lacks the statutory competence to accomplish through law. Administrative convenience cannot become a source of legislative authority. A software interface may facilitate implementation of the law, but it cannot amend subordinate legislation or substitute for a Gazette notification".
He said, "The illegality assumes even greater significance because it directly affects the exercise of democratic rights. Article 326 of the Constitution guarantees elections on the basis of adult suffrage, subject only to such qualifications and disqualifications as are authorised by law. Every additional mandatory condition imposed upon an applicant for electoral registration must therefore possess a clear statutory foundation. In the present case, no such authority appears to exist".
The CPI-M MP said, "Equally disturbing is the unequal treatment created between applicants who use the online portal and those who submit the statutory offline Form 6. The physical statutory Form 6 continues to contain no such declaration, while the online portal compels compliance with an additional requirement before permitting submission".
He said, citizens similarly situated cannot be subjected to different legal obligations merely because one chooses a digital platform while another files a physical application. Such differential treatment is manifestly arbitrary and offends Article 14 of the Constitution.
Brittas said, "The practical consequences are equally serious. Millions of first-time voters, students, migrant workers, internally displaced persons, adopted children, orphans, persons estranged from their families, and citizens whose parents or grandparents have migrated across constituencies over several decades may have no practical means of furnishing legacy electoral particulars".
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