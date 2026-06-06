ETV Bharat / bharat

Joe Sacco's Book On Muzaffarnagar Riots Not To Be Distributed In India: Penguin

New Delhi: Journalist and author Joe Sacco's graphic novel on Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 will not be distributed in India, Penguin Random House India said on Saturday. Originally published by Penguin UK in 2025, "The Once and Future Riot" was expected to hit the Indian market by August-September this year.

According to a spokesperson at Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the decision was taken after "taking into account local legal, regulatory, commercial, and market considerations".

"As part of our standard process, titles are reviewed before decisions are made on import or distribution in India, taking into account local legal, regulatory, commercial, and market considerations. Matters relevant to the Indian market were shared with the originating publisher in the ordinary course," the spokesperson told PTI.

They added that it was "a routine publishing and distribution review, not an assessment of the author's views or the merits of the work".