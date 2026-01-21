Jodhpur Police Expose Rs 1,100 Crore International Cyber Fraud Using Fake Indian SIM Cards
According to police, the highest number of these SIM cards, 1,132, were issued in Maharashtra, followed by 756 from Tamil Nadu.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Jodhpur: Jodhpur Police have busted a massive international cyber fraud racket in which a gang operating from Cambodia allegedly duped people across India of more than Rs 1,100 crore using fake Indian SIM cards. The investigation, carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan, revealed that over the past one year, as many as 5,378 fake SIM cards were used to execute the fraud.
According to police, the highest number of these SIM cards, 1,132, were issued in Maharashtra, followed by 756 from Tamil Nadu. These SIM cards were then sent to Cambodia and used for cyber fraud operations. Maharashtra alone accounted for losses of Rs 224 crore through these SIM-based scams.
The nationwide probe by Jodhpur Police has also brought Jaipur Police into the picture. Jaipur Police revealed that young boys from Rajasthan and other states were lured abroad on the pretext of jobs and taken to Vietnam and later Cambodia, where they were forced to carry out cyber frauds. Their knowledge of Indian regional languages made it easier for cyber criminals to target victims in India. Just a day earlier, Jodhpur Police had arrested six people for duping individuals and selling SIM cards issued in their names. Investigators say the accused are part of a much larger network.
Police Commissioner Paswan said the probe began with an analysis of data from nearly 2.30 lakh SIM cards traced during reverse tracking of cyber fraud cases reported in September, October and November. With assistance from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), police found that around 36,000 SIM cards were on roaming in Cambodia.
Further investigation revealed that 5,378 of these SIM cards were linked to cyber frauds amounting to Rs 1,102 crore. The SIM cards were collected by agents from different Indian states and transported to Cambodia. Police also found that these SIMs were being recharged simultaneously, prompting an inquiry into the role of network service providers.
Recently, six individuals were arrested for fraudulently obtaining SIM cards in the names of unsuspecting people and selling them onward. Police say their links extend to a wider international syndicate.
According to Jaipur Range IG HGR Suhasa, under “Operation Cyber Mukti,” Kotputli-Behror Police arrested 25 accused, including the main broker, Suresh Sain. The investigation revealed that over 50 youths from Rajasthan, particularly the Bansur region, and several others from different states were sent to Cambodia via Vietnam or Thailand under the guise of employment.
Once there, they were allegedly forced to work in fake call centres run by Chinese cyber gangs. They were trained for about 15 days using cyber fraud scripts, their documents were confiscated, and they were made to scam people in India by exploiting their fluency in local languages. Police said the fake call centres in Cambodia employ around 1,000 to 1,500 people from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Such gangs are believed to have cheated people of thousands of crores nationwide.
Police Action Plan
- Efforts initiated at the national level to block over 5,000 fake SIM cards and associated WhatsApp accounts active in Cambodia.
- Formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate.
- Coordination with police and investigating agencies of all states involved in supplying fake SIM cards.
- Issuance of Look Out Circulars against Malaysian nationals allegedly linked to the racket.
- Joint operations with I4C to crack down on cyber fraud gangs operating in India and abroad.
Police say the case has exposed the international scale of cyber fraud networks that misuse Indian youths and SIM cards to carry out large-scale scams. Officials believe the crackdown will significantly help in curbing cybercrimes across the country.
Read More: