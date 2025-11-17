Jodhpur Neurosurgeon Dispels Myths, Cures Thousands With Free Epilepsy Treatment
According to Nagendra Sharma, in the last 26 years, he has treated more than one lakh epileptic patients free of charge.
Jodhpur: Jodhpur Neurosurgeon Dr Nagendra Sharma was reading newspaper headlines, one fine morning in 1996. The news shocked him. A man named Pokarram was chained by his family members because they thought he was haunted by ghosts.
He immediately realised that it was not a supernatural phenomenon, but a neurological disease like epilepsy, which could be cured. He contacted Pokarram's family, called them to Jodhpur and after examination said clearly, "There is no ghost, this problem can be cured by drugs."
The financial condition of the family was not good and they raised their hands after paying the price of medicines. Dr. Sharma did not give up. He assured the family, "I will treat you free of cost, only you bring the patient whenever I call.”
After three years of continuous treatment, Pokarram started to recover. After seeing this miracle, patients flocked from nearby villages.
Dr Nagendra Sharma said that streaming patients brought out the reality of the villages. There were epilepsy patients in every village, but due to poverty it was impossible for them to take medicines continuously for five years.
According to Nagendra, every patient needed at least 800-1,000 rupees of monthly medicine. Dr. Sharma was faced with a big challenge. He struggled for a long time with pharmaceutical companies and collected free medicines. Then started a campaign to connect epilepsy patients and their treatment. This journey continues even today, where the doctors themselves go down to the villages and reach the patients.
Dr Sharma had organised the first epilepsy treatment camp in the mid ‘90s and this has not stopped till date. Recently, the 329th camp was opened on October 30 where the number of patients reached 325-350. He said that so far 1 lakh 157 patients have been treated in the camps, including 33,367 men, 33,060 women and 33,730 children.
In the early days, Dr Sharma used to be perplexed to see such cases. A woman was left by her husband simply because she had epilepsy and 'could not have children'. Dr. Sharma considered it a challenge. He took up the matter with gynecologists and evolved a surgery protocol in collaboration with the secondary doctors. Safe delivery of epileptic women started at Umaid Hospital. The result? Many broken families reunited.
Dr Sharma explains that Epilepsy is characterized by sudden electrical activity in the brain. Nerve cells (neurons) become overactive, causing seizures. Brain infection is also a major cause. Dr. Sharma warns, "Those who sustain brain injuries in road accidents are at risk of epilepsy."
A doctor whose perseverance changed millions of lives, continues his 'Journey of Hope.' Epilepsy is not a curse, but a curable disease, this message is repeated in every camp he holds for Epilepsy patients.
