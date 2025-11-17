ETV Bharat / bharat

Jodhpur Neurosurgeon Dispels Myths, Cures Thousands With Free Epilepsy Treatment

Jodhpur: Jodhpur Neurosurgeon Dr Nagendra Sharma was reading newspaper headlines, one fine morning in 1996. The news shocked him. A man named Pokarram was chained by his family members because they thought he was haunted by ghosts.

He immediately realised that it was not a supernatural phenomenon, but a neurological disease like epilepsy, which could be cured. He contacted Pokarram's family, called them to Jodhpur and after examination said clearly, "There is no ghost, this problem can be cured by drugs."

The financial condition of the family was not good and they raised their hands after paying the price of medicines. Dr. Sharma did not give up. He assured the family, "I will treat you free of cost, only you bring the patient whenever I call.”

After three years of continuous treatment, Pokarram started to recover. After seeing this miracle, patients flocked from nearby villages.

According to Nagendra Sharma, in the last 26 years, he has treated more than one lakh epileptic patients free of charge, of whom more than 8,000 have recovered completely. This story is not just about a doctor, but about the victory of humanity.

Dr Nagendra Sharma said that streaming patients brought out the reality of the villages. There were epilepsy patients in every village, but due to poverty it was impossible for them to take medicines continuously for five years.