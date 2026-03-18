ETV Bharat / bharat

Job Aspirants For PSU Banks Should Maintain Good Credit Score

New Delhi: Aspirants seeking jobs in public sector banks are required to maintain a healthy credit score to be considered for final selection, a measure aimed at promoting responsible financial behaviour among employees entrusted with public funds, Parliament has been informed.

Candidates applying for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) conducted by IBPS, are required to ensure that they maintain a healthy credit history at the time of joining the participating banks and the minimum credit score will be as per the policy of participating banks, amended from time to time, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a test-conducting agency engaged by member banks for conducting recruitment examinations, as per their mandate and requirements.

However, he said, this is not a precondition to apply and is not applicable to candidates with no bank account/credit history.