JNUTA Slams FIR Over Slogans, Calls It 'Criminalisation of Protest'

New Delhi: The JNU Teachers' Association on Wednesday slammed the university administration for seeking an FIR over slogans raised during an event on the campus and accused it and Delhi Police of criminalising protest.

The teachers' body was referring to the event organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to mark the sixth anniversary of the January 5, 2020 campus attack, where slogans -- allegedly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- were raised. The Delhi Police said an FIR in the matter has been registered, following a complaint from the university administration.

In a statement titled 'Stop the Criminalisation of Protest', the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said the administration, through its chief security officer, had taken a "ridiculous position of asking the Delhi Police to register an FIR on simply the raising of slogans" at the event. It alleged that both the university administration and the police had earlier failed to act against those responsible for the 2020 violence.