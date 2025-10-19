ETV Bharat / bharat

JNUSU President Among 28 Students Detained Amid Protest Over ABVP Assault

New Delhi: Twenty-eight students, including the students' union president Nitesh Kumar, were detained by the police on Saturday night after a protest by Left-affiliated student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, demanding registration of an FIR against ABVP on allegations of violence that turned tense, officials said.

The organisations accused Delhi Police of "brutal assault" while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel. The students were protesting the alleged police inaction against what the leaders termed as ‘casteist abuse and assault’ by the RSS-affiliated ABVP during the General Body meeting at the School of Social Sciences (SSS).

Posters circulated by Left-affiliated groups earlier on Saturday had called for a "social march for social justice" to the Vasant Kunj police station, questioning why no FIR had been filed yet against ABVP members accused of attacking Left-affiliated students.

Around 100 students gathered at the western gate of JNU on Saturday evening. They marched to the Vasant Kunj North police station, shouting slogans against the police. Police erected barricades on Nelson Mandela Marg to stop the students' movement, but the students forcibly broke through the barricades and took to the road, disrupting traffic for some time.

During the protest, Delhi Police detained 28 students, including JNUSU President Nitesh Kumar, Vice President Manisha, and General Secretary Muntiya Fatima. The All India Students' Association (AISA) said that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were "brutally beaten up" and detained by police at the JNU West Gate when they attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station.

"JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs," AISA said in a statement. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the police "pulled female students by their hair and manhandled them, including by male personnel." It said SPS councillor Abhishek was "brutally beaten" and taken to the hospital.