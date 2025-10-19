JNUSU President Among 28 Students Detained Amid Protest Over ABVP Assault
The left organisations accused Delhi Police of "brutal assault" while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Twenty-eight students, including the students' union president Nitesh Kumar, were detained by the police on Saturday night after a protest by Left-affiliated student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, demanding registration of an FIR against ABVP on allegations of violence that turned tense, officials said.
The organisations accused Delhi Police of "brutal assault" while the police claimed the protesters broke barricades and injured personnel. The students were protesting the alleged police inaction against what the leaders termed as ‘casteist abuse and assault’ by the RSS-affiliated ABVP during the General Body meeting at the School of Social Sciences (SSS).
Posters circulated by Left-affiliated groups earlier on Saturday had called for a "social march for social justice" to the Vasant Kunj police station, questioning why no FIR had been filed yet against ABVP members accused of attacking Left-affiliated students.
Around 100 students gathered at the western gate of JNU on Saturday evening. They marched to the Vasant Kunj North police station, shouting slogans against the police. Police erected barricades on Nelson Mandela Marg to stop the students' movement, but the students forcibly broke through the barricades and took to the road, disrupting traffic for some time.
During the protest, Delhi Police detained 28 students, including JNUSU President Nitesh Kumar, Vice President Manisha, and General Secretary Muntiya Fatima. The All India Students' Association (AISA) said that JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and several students were "brutally beaten up" and detained by police at the JNU West Gate when they attempted to march to the Vasant Kunj police station.
"JNUSU president and other students were brutalised by Delhi Police while demanding FIR against ABVP's violence across School GBMs," AISA said in a statement. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) also alleged that the police "pulled female students by their hair and manhandled them, including by male personnel." It said SPS councillor Abhishek was "brutally beaten" and taken to the hospital.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel denied the allegations, saying around 70-80 students, including women, gathered at the JNU West Gate around 6 pm and "broke police barricades, manhandled personnel, and obstructed traffic" on Nelson Mandela Marg.
"A total of 28 students, including JNUSU office bearers, were detained to prevent any untoward incident," Goel said, adding that six police personnel were injured. According to Nitesh Kumar, on the day of the General Body meeting at SSS, ABVP members held him, the Vice-President, the General Secretary, and the Counselor hostage for nearly two hours.
“During this time, we were subjected to casteist abuse and assault. We immediately called the Delhi Police for help, but despite being present at the scene, they took no action. As we were marching towards the Vasant Kunj police station to protest this incident, the Delhi Police lathi-charged us at the Mall gate and detained nearly 100 students,” the JNUSU president added.
He alleged that it is the same police force that repeatedly turns a blind eye to the violence at JNU. “We demanded an FIR against those who held us hostage, but even after 24 hours, no action has been taken,” he added.
Meanwhile, Police officials said they had held talks with student leaders throughout the day and assured them that the matter was being investigated. However, student union officials remained dissatisfied with the police action and insisted on their decision to march towards the police station. (With inputs from PTI).
