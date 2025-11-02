JNUSU Elections 2025: Countdown Begins For Presidential Debate; Tough Fight Between ABVP And Left
The Left comprising the AISA, DFS and SFI have fielded joint candidates for President, Vice-President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary posts against the ABVP.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid an intensifying campaign for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union(JNUSU) elections, a presidential debate will be held among the candidates on Sunday night.
The election campaign for the JNU student elections will end on November 3 while voting will be held on November 4. Results will be declared on November 6. This year, the main contest is believed to be between the left organizations and the ABVP. The left comprising the All India Students' Association(AISA), Democratic Students's Federation(DFS) and Students' Federation of India(SFI) are pitted against the ABVP.
The presidential debate will be held at 9 pm tonight among the candidates from the left, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) and independent candidates. In this debate, all the major candidates will put forth their issues and ideas before the students.
The student community is now focused on Sunday's highly anticipated debate, which is likely to shape the electoral outlook.
'Saving Right To Association Our First Battle'
Aditi Mishra, the presidential candidate of the Left alliance stated that efforts were being made to continuously weaken the students' right to association in the university. She stated that this right had already been abolished in many universities across the country, and this impacts other student rights as well. Aditi stated that the work of unions has long-term impacts. Citing the example of the Deprivation Points system, she said it provided equal access to education to students from weaker sections. She alleged that the BJP government at the centre was attacking students' freedom and right to association, and that those who opposed it were being punished.
Aditi stated that the JNU administration is forming the MCM Fee Rationalization Committee without informing the students, which the Left alliance will oppose. She said that JNU students still hold progressive views and will “reject the politics of hate”. Aditi expressed confidence that students will keep the university democratic and egalitarian by voting for the Left alliance.
Besides Aditi, the left has fielded Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for vice President, Sunil Yadav for General Secretary and Danish Ali for Joint Secretary posts.
'ABVP's Goal Is To Make JNU Student-Friendly, Safe Campus'
Vikas Patel, the ABVP presidential candidate, targeted the Left alliance on the current state of the JNU campus, stating that under the Left's continuous rule for the past twelve years, the university's roads, water, hostels, libraries, scholarships, and stadium had deteriorated. He added that when the ABVP won in 2016, works such as the Barack Hostel, WiFi, and road construction were undertaken. Furthermore, steps have been taken to establish a special bus service and a railway reservation counter, he said. Patel stated that he recently met with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and requested the installation of an open gym, a health center, and sanitary vending machines for female students on the campus. He also stated that for the convenience of students, demands have been made for metro connectivity and free DTC buses within the campus. He stated that the ABVP's goal is to make JNU student-friendly, PWD-friendly, and safe, so that students from across the country feel secure and can contribute to the nation's development by studying in a better academic environment.
The ABVP has fielded Tanya Kumari for the post of Vice President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary posts.
