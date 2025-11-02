ETV Bharat / bharat

JNUSU Elections 2025: Countdown Begins For Presidential Debate; Tough Fight Between ABVP And Left

New Delhi: Amid an intensifying campaign for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union(JNUSU) elections, a presidential debate will be held among the candidates on Sunday night.

The election campaign for the JNU student elections will end on November 3 while voting will be held on November 4. Results will be declared on November 6. This year, the main contest is believed to be between the left organizations and the ABVP. The left comprising the All India Students' Association(AISA), Democratic Students's Federation(DFS) and Students' Federation of India(SFI) are pitted against the ABVP.

The presidential debate will be held at 9 pm tonight among the candidates from the left, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) and independent candidates. In this debate, all the major candidates will put forth their issues and ideas before the students.

The student community is now focused on Sunday's highly anticipated debate, which is likely to shape the electoral outlook.

'Saving Right To Association Our First Battle'

Aditi Mishra, the presidential candidate of the Left alliance stated that efforts were being made to continuously weaken the students' right to association in the university. She stated that this right had already been abolished in many universities across the country, and this impacts other student rights as well. Aditi stated that the work of unions has long-term impacts. Citing the example of the Deprivation Points system, she said it provided equal access to education to students from weaker sections. She alleged that the BJP government at the centre was attacking students' freedom and right to association, and that those who opposed it were being punished.