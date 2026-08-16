ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU VC Rejects Recruitment Irregularities; Call Allegations 'Propaganda'

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has rejected allegations of irregularities in faculty recruitment and promotions at the university, calling them 'propaganda'.

This comes in light of the demands made by JNU Students' Union and JNU Teachers' Association, asking for the removal of the VC and an independent, time-bound inquiry into alleged irregularities in faculty recruitment and promotions at the university.

"Despite the most transparent, record recruitments, especially of the SC/ST and the OBC in the university in the last four and a half years of my term as VC, I have been made the target of a vicious campaign by the JNUSU and JNUTA. No evidence, only fake propaganda," Pandit said in a statement.

According to the administration, JNU has conducted more than 400 interviews and filled over 200 positions since February 2022, with nearly 70 per cent of the appointments belonging to reserved and marginalised categories. It also said no complaints had been received from candidates regarding the interviews.

The administration defended the composition of the selection committees, saying they comprise three domain experts, a visitor's nominee, the concerned dean and the vice chancellor. The academic council subsequently approves the names finalised by the selection committee, it said.

The university further said its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) verifies candidates' qualifications and publication claims as part of the screening process, but has no role in the final selection during interviews.

The JNUSU, in a press release, said recent media reports had raised concerns regarding candidates allegedly being brought back into the selection process despite being rejected by subject experts for not meeting mandatory UGC eligibility criteria.