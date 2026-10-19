ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Students' Union Hits Back At Vice Chancellor's Remarks Over Hunger Strike, Alleges Denial Of Medical Care

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's remarks on the ongoing hunger strike at the institution have drawn a sharp response from the its students' union, which accused her of attempting to malign the protesting students and making misleading claims.

In a statement issued Monday, the V-C said the competent authority, on behalf of the university administration, went to meet the students on hunger strike at 8.50 am on October 16, and found that none were present at the protest site.

"Medical care is even being given to the rusticated students on humanitarian grounds... twice-a-day check-up from Day 1 as per medical protocol," the statement said.

The V-C further said two rounds of discussion regarding the students' demands has taken place, and more meetings will follow.

"Further, before that on October 9, 2026, the same committee (on administration's behalf) had met the strikers at the vice-chancellor's office and discussed the matter for more than four hours. The result of the meeting was that the two groups sitting on hunger strike ended their strike after assurance by the committee. The groups refused to meet together, they met separately," the statement said.

The V-C's statement said the administration has been "most democratic and humanitarian", and has not taken any action against the rusticated students, despite destruction of "public property worth Rs 20 lakh".

"This was bought from money given by Government of India, Indian taxpayers money," it added.