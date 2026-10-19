JNU Students' Union Hits Back At Vice Chancellor's Remarks Over Hunger Strike, Alleges Denial Of Medical Care
The V-C further said two rounds of discussion regarding the students' demands has taken place, and more meetings will follow.
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's remarks on the ongoing hunger strike at the institution have drawn a sharp response from the its students' union, which accused her of attempting to malign the protesting students and making misleading claims.
In a statement issued Monday, the V-C said the competent authority, on behalf of the university administration, went to meet the students on hunger strike at 8.50 am on October 16, and found that none were present at the protest site.
"Medical care is even being given to the rusticated students on humanitarian grounds... twice-a-day check-up from Day 1 as per medical protocol," the statement said.
The V-C further said two rounds of discussion regarding the students' demands has taken place, and more meetings will follow.
"Further, before that on October 9, 2026, the same committee (on administration's behalf) had met the strikers at the vice-chancellor's office and discussed the matter for more than four hours. The result of the meeting was that the two groups sitting on hunger strike ended their strike after assurance by the committee. The groups refused to meet together, they met separately," the statement said.
The V-C's statement said the administration has been "most democratic and humanitarian", and has not taken any action against the rusticated students, despite destruction of "public property worth Rs 20 lakh".
"This was bought from money given by Government of India, Indian taxpayers money," it added.
In response, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that its rusticated office-bearers were denied medical check-ups during the first six days of the hunger strike, claiming that their vitals were monitored through a private laboratory during the period.
JNUSU also questioned the vice-chancellor's visit to the protest site at 9 am, alleging that it was aimed at creating a narrative that only a few students were participating in the agitation.
Claiming that hundreds of student volunteers and hunger strike participants were staying at the site round-the-clock, the students' union questioned why the V-C had not informed them before her visit or chosen to visit in the evening.
Defending its legitimacy, the JNUSU said it is an elected representative body with a mandate from around 9,000 students, and not merely a students' group. Its representatives have been elected through independent election committees and notified by the office of the dean of students, it said.
JNUSU also alleged corruption in university recruitment, and questioned the administration's commitment to protecting taxpayers' money.
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