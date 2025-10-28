Left Bloc Faces Off ABVP As Nominations Conclude For JNU Student Union Elections
The final list of candidates after withdrawal of nominations will be released on Wednesday.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The nomination process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union elections 2025-26 concluded on Monday evening, officials said.
The nomination process, which began at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, concluded by 5:00 p.m. According to the schedule released by the election committee, the list of nomination papers found valid after scrutiny will be displayed by 7 pm on Tuesday. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until Wednesday. The final list of candidates after withdrawal will be released on the same day.
The Left-wing student organisations All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), which contested the elections in April this year on separate panels, have come together this time.
Of the four student union seats in the alliance, two went to the AISA, one to the SFI, and one to the DSF. Aditi, a PhD student at the School of International Studies, filed her nomination for the post of President on behalf of the AISA, while Danish, a PhD student at the School of Social Sciences, filed his nomination for the post of Joint Secretary. Aditi hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while Danish hails from Madhya Pradesh.
Similarly, Anuj Damada, Anupama Garhwal, Kanishka Gaur, Krishnakant Dwivedi, Praveen Piyush, Mahendra Meena, Manisha Dabla, Manish Chaudhary, Tanya Kumari, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, and Vikas Patel have filed nominations on behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with RSS. The ABVP will finalise the four Central Panel positions after verification of the nomination papers, leaders of the organisation said, adding that it has also begun preparations for the internal committee elections.
As per the released schedule, the General Body Meeting (GBM) of different schools will be held on October 30, and the University GBM will be held on November 1. The presidential debate for the JNUSU elections will be held on November 2.
The voting for the elections for the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary of the JNU Central Panel, as well as for 42 councillors, will be held on November 4 in two shifts, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Counting of votes will begin at 9 PM on the same day, and the final results will be declared on November 6th.
In the last JNUSU elections, the Left alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association and Democratic Students' Front (AISA-DSF), secured three of the four central panel positions, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won one post. Nitish Kumar from AISA was elected President.
Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Sunday strongly condemned what it described as "violence perpetrated by the Delhi Police" against JNU students and the detention of 28 of them, including three JNU Students Union office bearers, on Saturday.
Also read: