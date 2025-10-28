ETV Bharat / bharat

Left Bloc Faces Off ABVP As Nominations Conclude For JNU Student Union Elections

New Delhi: The nomination process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union elections 2025-26 concluded on Monday evening, officials said.

The nomination process, which began at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, concluded by 5:00 p.m. According to the schedule released by the election committee, the list of nomination papers found valid after scrutiny will be displayed by 7 pm on Tuesday. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until Wednesday. The final list of candidates after withdrawal will be released on the same day.

The Left-wing student organisations All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), which contested the elections in April this year on separate panels, have come together this time.

Of the four student union seats in the alliance, two went to the AISA, one to the SFI, and one to the DSF. Aditi, a PhD student at the School of International Studies, filed her nomination for the post of President on behalf of the AISA, while Danish, a PhD student at the School of Social Sciences, filed his nomination for the post of Joint Secretary. Aditi hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while Danish hails from Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, Anuj Damada, Anupama Garhwal, Kanishka Gaur, Krishnakant Dwivedi, Praveen Piyush, Mahendra Meena, Manisha Dabla, Manish Chaudhary, Tanya Kumari, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, and Vikas Patel have filed nominations on behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with RSS. The ABVP will finalise the four Central Panel positions after verification of the nomination papers, leaders of the organisation said, adding that it has also begun preparations for the internal committee elections.