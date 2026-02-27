JNU Protest Turns Tense, 14 Arrested After March Sparks Confrontation With Delhi Police
Tensions escalated after police stopped students marching to the Education Ministry, with both sides accusing each other of violence during the confrontation.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Updated : February 27, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
By Anand Gupta
New Delhi: Fourteen students have been arrested after a protest march by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) towards the Ministry of Education on Thursday triggered a confrontation with the Delhi Police, escalating tensions inside and outside the campus.
Student organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and JNUSU, alleged that police used force during what they described as a peaceful demonstration. Among those detained were student leaders: JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika, joint secretary Danish Ali, former president Nitish Kumar and AISA national president Neha.
Following the arrests, students marched to the Vasant Kunj police station demanding their release.
Why Was The March Held?
According to the students’ union, the February 26 “Long March” was called to press multiple demands linked to equity in higher education.
The demands highlighted by students included implementing University Grants Commission (UGC) equity guidelines on the lines of the proposed Rohith Act, strengthening public funding for universities, withdrawing NEP-linked courses, and reviewing the newly introduced Siddhanta Foundation programmes.
Students were also demanding an apology and resignation from Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over alleged caste-related remarks made in a recent podcast.
The march began from Sabarmati T-Point and was intended to reach the Ministry of Education.
JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali said, “We need a strict legal framework to ensure social justice and equal opportunity in higher education institutions.”
Main Gate Locked, Barricades Put Up
As students approached the main gate during the protest, they alleged that Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel locked the gate and erected multiple layers of barricades, preventing them from leaving the campus.
The students’ union claimed that when students tried to move forward collectively, police detained many and used force.
JNUSU president Aditi Mishra stated that the Centre is advancing policies to privatise education. She said, “Education is being sold, and those who oppose it are stopped. We will continue this struggle for democratic rights.”
Students also alleged that some individuals were in civil dress during the confrontation and misbehaved toward the protesters.
Teachers’ Body Condemns Police Action
The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) issued a statement criticising the police action. In the statement, JNUTA president Surajit Mazumdar said several students, including women, were injured during the crackdown.
“Women students were treated in violation of legal safeguards,” he said, adding that some detainees were allegedly taken to undisclosed locations.
The association questioned the roles of both the university administration and the Ministry of Education and demanded the release of detained students and the prosecution of officials involved in the use of force.
Protest Turned Violent, 25 Personnel Injured, Says Police
The Delhi Police presented a sharply different version. According to the police, permission was not granted for any protest outside the campus and students were advised to restrict their demonstration to the university premises.
Despite this, around 400-500 students gathered and attempted to march towards the Ministry of Education around 3.20 pm.
A senior police officer said, “Barricades placed outside the campus were damaged as the situation escalated. Protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault.”
Police also alleged that some personnel were “bitten” during the scuffle. Around 25 police personnel, including ACP Ved Prakash, ACP Sanghamitra, SHO Atul Tyagi and SHO Ajai Yadav, were reportedly injured.
“Those who became violent and did not obey lawful orders were detained,” police added.
FIR Filed
Police confirmed that a case has been registered against the protesters.
According to officials, an FIR against the students under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 3 (5) (common intention) at Vasant Kunj North police station.
Students Reject Police Allegations
According to the student groups, they have rejected police allegations and accused authorities of using excessive force. They claimed several protesters were injured and denied medical assistance.
Some detainees were allegedly taken to “unconfirmed locations”. JNUSU also alleged that a portrait of BR Ambedkar was damaged during the police action, though this could not be independently verified.
JNU Statement
In its official statement, JNU said the demand to implement UGC regulations violated a Supreme Court stay order. The university said, “JNUSU protestors are demanding that UGC regulations be implemented. This is in violation of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, which issued a stay on the regulations.”
The administration added that student leaders had refused to address earlier disciplinary action taken against those found responsible for campus vandalism.
“JNU is a public university accountable to the government, Parliament and taxpayers. It is deplorable that a woman OBC Vice-Chancellor is being attacked on false allegations to divert from the issue of violence and vandalism of public property,” it said.
While the situation remains calm, tensions persist between students, the administration, and authorities.
Student organisations have appealed for nationwide support, calling the issue larger than JNU and linked to the future of public universities and the democratic rights of students across the country.
