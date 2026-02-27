ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Protest Turns Tense, 14 Arrested After March Sparks Confrontation With Delhi Police

By Anand Gupta

New Delhi: Fourteen students have been arrested after a protest march by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) towards the Ministry of Education on Thursday triggered a confrontation with the Delhi Police, escalating tensions inside and outside the campus.

Student organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and JNUSU, alleged that police used force during what they described as a peaceful demonstration. Among those detained were student leaders: JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika, joint secretary Danish Ali, former president Nitish Kumar and AISA national president Neha.

Following the arrests, students marched to the Vasant Kunj police station demanding their release.

Why Was The March Held?

According to the students’ union, the February 26 “Long March” was called to press multiple demands linked to equity in higher education.

The demands highlighted by students included implementing University Grants Commission (UGC) equity guidelines on the lines of the proposed Rohith Act, strengthening public funding for universities, withdrawing NEP-linked courses, and reviewing the newly introduced Siddhanta Foundation programmes.

Students protest march towards Ministry of Education. (EETV Bharat)

Students were also demanding an apology and resignation from Vice-Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over alleged caste-related remarks made in a recent podcast.

The march began from Sabarmati T-Point and was intended to reach the Ministry of Education.

JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali said, “We need a strict legal framework to ensure social justice and equal opportunity in higher education institutions.”

Main Gate Locked, Barricades Put Up

JNU students protest at the main gate during a march. (ETV Bharat)

As students approached the main gate during the protest, they alleged that Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel locked the gate and erected multiple layers of barricades, preventing them from leaving the campus.

The students’ union claimed that when students tried to move forward collectively, police detained many and used force.

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra stated that the Centre is advancing policies to privatise education. She said, “Education is being sold, and those who oppose it are stopped. We will continue this struggle for democratic rights.”