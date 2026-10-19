ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU PhD Admission 2026-27 Closing Tomorrow; Submit Applications Now

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the online application window for its doctoral programs for the 2026-27 academic session on Tuesday, October 20. The aspirants have time until 11.50 pm to submit their applications through the university's official portal.

The JNU will open a correction window on October 21 and 22, allowing applicants to modify or rectify information in their submitted forms online. The University administration has urged candidates to verify all details carefully before uploading documents and final submission.

According to the university's revised admission schedule, the list of candidates shortlisted for the viva-voce or oral examination will be announced by October 26. The university plans to conduct the tentative viva-voce examinations between October 30 and November 5.

Officials said that these dates remain subject to change and advised applicants to regularly monitor the university website for updates. The evaluation process will culminate in the publication of the first merit list, tentatively scheduled for release on November 13.

Candidates selected in the initial round must complete their pre-enrollment registration, lock their seats, and pay the required admission fees between November 13 and November 15. The university will then hold physical document verification for these students from November 18 to November 20.