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JNU PhD Admission 2026-27: Applications Open Through NET, JRF And GATE Exams

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The university has invited online applications from eligible candidates seeking admission through NET (UGC-CSIR), Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The application process began on October 6, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications online until October 16, 2026. The university administration has advised applicants to carefully check all eligibility requirements and seat-related conditions before applying.

According to the university, candidates with valid JRF, NET, or PhD Admission Only/GATE-related certificates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply for admission. Candidates can submit their applications through the JNU online admission portal.

The last date to submit applications is October 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process by the deadline.

JNU has advised candidates to thoroughly read the e-prospectus for PhD programmes 2026-27 before submitting their online applications. The e-prospectus includes details on eligibility criteria, available seats, and the admission process for different PhD programmes.

Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements prescribed for the programme they are applying for. They have also been advised to check details regarding available seats and other admission-related rules before submitting their forms.

Separate Applications Required For NET, JRF And GATE