ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Halts JNU PG Admission, Questions Its 'Deprivation Points' System In CUET Era

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order regarding the admission process for postgraduate (PG) courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), restraining JNU from finalising admissions based on 'deprivation points'.

The court observed that adding such extra marks to the scores of a national-level competitive examination like the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), runs counter to the sanctity and fundamental spirit of the exam.

The dispute centres on the 'deprivation points' awarded under Section V of the JNU prospectus, which the university grants to students based on geographical location (backward or deprived areas) of their previous educational institutions. Under current JNU regulations, students can receive a maximum of 12 'deprivation points'. Each point is equivalent to 3 marks, meaning a student can gain up to 36 additional marks through this system.

A student named Amit Mehra filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging this policy. The petitioner argued that the university's practice of altering CUET scores by adding these extra marks, impacts the entire selection process. While hearing the case, Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed prima facie disagreement with the arguments presented by the JNU administration. In its order, the court stated that by using 'deprivation points', the university has, in effect, modified or altered the scores obtained in the CUET examination.