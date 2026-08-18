Delhi High Court Halts JNU PG Admission, Questions Its 'Deprivation Points' System In CUET Era
The court observed that adding extra marks to scores of a national-level competitive examination runs counter to the spirit of the exam, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order regarding the admission process for postgraduate (PG) courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), restraining JNU from finalising admissions based on 'deprivation points'.
The court observed that adding such extra marks to the scores of a national-level competitive examination like the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), runs counter to the sanctity and fundamental spirit of the exam.
The dispute centres on the 'deprivation points' awarded under Section V of the JNU prospectus, which the university grants to students based on geographical location (backward or deprived areas) of their previous educational institutions. Under current JNU regulations, students can receive a maximum of 12 'deprivation points'. Each point is equivalent to 3 marks, meaning a student can gain up to 36 additional marks through this system.
A student named Amit Mehra filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, challenging this policy. The petitioner argued that the university's practice of altering CUET scores by adding these extra marks, impacts the entire selection process. While hearing the case, Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed prima facie disagreement with the arguments presented by the JNU administration. In its order, the court stated that by using 'deprivation points', the university has, in effect, modified or altered the scores obtained in the CUET examination.
Making a sharp observation, the Court stated, "If such permission were granted, the sanctity and fundamental nature of any competitive examination would cease to exist. Any university could then alter marks obtained in a competitive examination through its own ordinances, which runs completely counter to the very concept of a competitive examination."
Regarding JNU's stance and the course of action, the university administration argued during the hearing that this policy was formulated to ensure adequate representation of students hailing from remote and diverse regions. In support of this, JNU cited its 1966 Act and provisions approved by the Academic Council, before informing the court that the university had already issued numerous offer letters based on its 'deprivation points' system.
However, the Court clarified that if the admission process were allowed to proceed fully and the Court subsequently concluded that awarding these marks was unlawful, it would create an irreversible situation. Bearing this in mind, the Court passed an interim order, directing that pending the next hearing, no admissions based on 'deprivation points' shall be finalised, nor shall any further steps be taken on that basis. Now, the the eyes of the entire academic community and students across the country are fixed on August 24, which has been fixed as the next date of hearing.
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