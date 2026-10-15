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JNU Harassment Row: Women BJP MPs Meet LS Speaker, Demand Action Against Akoijam

Bimol Akoijam ( File/ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A delegation of women BJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and demanded action against Congress legislator Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was recently sacked as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) amid sexual harassment allegations.

After the meeting, BJP MP D Purandeswari said the delegation drew the Speaker's attention to the allegations against Lok Sabha MP Akoijam and urged him to take appropriate action.

"We told the Speaker that the JNU internal committee has held the Congress MP (Akoijam) guilty. We urged the Speaker to consider referring the matter to the Parliament Ethics Committee and also consider whether he should continue as a member of the Lok Sabha," Purandeswari told reporters in the Parliament House Complex. "The Speaker gave an assurance that he will certainly look into the matter and also consider if it should be referred to the Ethics Committee," she added.