JNU Cancels Event On Umar Khalid's Book Discussion; Students' Union Calls Move Arbitrary
Authorities said the booking of the SSS-I auditorium had been cancelled because "full facts" about the programme scheduled for August 10 had not been disclosed.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday cancelled permission for an event scheduled for August 10 on the discussion of a book authored by its former student Umar Khalid, who is in jail in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, at a university auditorium over "non-disclosure of full facts".
The discussion on the book "Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power", being organised by JNUSU on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, was scheduled to be held at the School of Social Sciences-I (SSS-I) auditorium from 3 pm.
Terming the decision "arbitrary and authoritarian", the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the administration deliberately cancelled the event to suppress academic discussion and dissent.
In its statement, the JNUSU asserted that discussing a book is an integral part of the university's academic culture and democratic dialogue. "There should be open discussion on diverse ideas and issues within the university. The administration's decision to cancel the venue for the event infringes upon the students' right to express their views and ask questions," it said.
The union maintains that the university's role is to provide space for diverse viewpoints and offer students opportunities for debate, rather than stifling voices of dissent.
Dismissing the administration's claim that full details of the event were not provided at the time of booking, the JNUSU said the Dean of the School of Social Sciences had himself instructed that the booking be made in that specific format, and this very procedure was later used as a pretext to cancel the venue.
The JNUSU pointed out that during the current vice-chancellor's tenure, space and support were provided for events associated with ISKCON on the campus, questioning whether the rules governing university events apply equally to everyone.
The selective application of rules raises serious questions regarding academic freedom and the democratic rights of students, it added.
The student's union said Fractured Communities is a serious academic work focusing on tribal society, their struggles, and issues related to jal-jangal-zameen (water, forests, and land). It alleged that the administration's call raises questions about its attitude toward tribal issues and maintained that issues concerning tribal society should be discussed within the university, and students should have the opportunity to understand and question these topics.
The event was to feature professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and social activists Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna, as per the poster.
Avinish Kumar, secretary of the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA), questioned the administration's stated reason for the cancellation. He pointed out that the Dean of the School of Social Sciences was already aware that the event was intended to be a discussion on Khalid's book.
"The JNUSU had submitted the application following the Dean's advice after consulting with him. Why was permission for the auditorium granted in the first place if full information was not available? The administration should disclose the actual reason for the cancellation and make the relevant university rules public," he added.
In a post on its official X handle on Sunday, the JNU said the booking of the SSS-I auditorium had been cancelled because "full facts" about the programme scheduled for August 10 had not been disclosed. "JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by the Dean, SSS, who has taken action as well in cancelling the event," the university said.
JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event.— Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) August 9, 2026
The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to… pic.twitter.com/SsEsMO3muT
"The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to take place on 10th August 2026 from 3 pm to 6 pm," it added.
The JNU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had opposed the event, demanding that the university administration cancel it.
The ABVP said organising a discussion on Khalid's book was inappropriate, given the controversies surrounding him and his status as an accused in the Delhi riots case.
ABVP (JNU) president Mayank Panchal asserted that the university campus would not be allowed to become a platform for glorifying such an individual, saying the cancellation of the event is a victory for the ABVP's protest.
ABVP (JNU) secretary Praveen Piyush said the organisation stands for the unity and integrity of the nation and would oppose any such attempt.
Khalid, a former student leader, has been imprisoned since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. He continues to await the start of his trial.
The communal violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Also Read