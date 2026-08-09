ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Cancels Event On Umar Khalid's Book Discussion; Students' Union Calls Move Arbitrary

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday cancelled permission for an event scheduled for August 10 on the discussion of a book authored by its former student Umar Khalid, who is in jail in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, at a university auditorium over "non-disclosure of full facts".

The discussion on the book "Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power", being organised by JNUSU on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, was scheduled to be held at the School of Social Sciences-I (SSS-I) auditorium from 3 pm.

Terming the decision "arbitrary and authoritarian", the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the administration deliberately cancelled the event to suppress academic discussion and dissent.

In its statement, the JNUSU asserted that discussing a book is an integral part of the university's academic culture and democratic dialogue. "There should be open discussion on diverse ideas and issues within the university. The administration's decision to cancel the venue for the event infringes upon the students' right to express their views and ask questions," it said.

The union maintains that the university's role is to provide space for diverse viewpoints and offer students opportunities for debate, rather than stifling voices of dissent.

Dismissing the administration's claim that full details of the event were not provided at the time of booking, the JNUSU said the Dean of the School of Social Sciences had himself instructed that the booking be made in that specific format, and this very procedure was later used as a pretext to cancel the venue.

The JNUSU pointed out that during the current vice-chancellor's tenure, space and support were provided for events associated with ISKCON on the campus, questioning whether the rules governing university events apply equally to everyone.

The selective application of rules raises serious questions regarding academic freedom and the democratic rights of students, it added.

The student's union said Fractured Communities is a serious academic work focusing on tribal society, their struggles, and issues related to jal-jangal-zameen (water, forests, and land). It alleged that the administration's call raises questions about its attitude toward tribal issues and maintained that issues concerning tribal society should be discussed within the university, and students should have the opportunity to understand and question these topics.

The event was to feature professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and social activists Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna, as per the poster.