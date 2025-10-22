ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahagathbandhan Strained In Jharkhand: Will JMM Leave Alliance After Bihar Polls?

Ranchi: Irrespective of what happens in the Bihar Assembly polls, they are already casting a long shadow on the future of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Especially in neighbouring Jharkhand.

The rift over seat sharing among the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) parties for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections isn't just widening in Bihar, it's going south in Jharkhand, where the political rhetoric of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has raised temperatures by terming leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as "cunning and deceitful".

JMM's central spokesperson Manoj Pandey speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Statements from JMM leaders indicate the party is preparing to break away from the alliance in Jharkhand immediately after the Bihar elections. Now, they are also calling for an early review of the alliance in the state, a move that has triggered a strong response from the RJD.

Origins Of The Feud

The JMM says it all began after the largest MGB party in Bihar, the RJD, didn't allot the JMM its due share of seats in the Bihar Assembly elections as part of the alliance. The same alliance is in power in Jharkhand, but with JMM as the largest party, and JMM leaders immediately began demanding a review of the alliance in their state after the Bihar elections.

Recently, when JMM's central spokesperson Manoj Pandey was asked why the review was being delayed, he said that all such questions will be answered soon, adding that there won't be any contest for the Ghatsila byelections. "We will win it this time by a bigger margin than before," he said.