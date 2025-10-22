Mahagathbandhan Strained In Jharkhand: Will JMM Leave Alliance After Bihar Polls?
JMM is angry with RJD, Congress at not being given seats to fight on its own in Bihar
Published : October 22, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Ranchi: Irrespective of what happens in the Bihar Assembly polls, they are already casting a long shadow on the future of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Especially in neighbouring Jharkhand.
The rift over seat sharing among the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) parties for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections isn't just widening in Bihar, it's going south in Jharkhand, where the political rhetoric of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has raised temperatures by terming leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as "cunning and deceitful".
Statements from JMM leaders indicate the party is preparing to break away from the alliance in Jharkhand immediately after the Bihar elections. Now, they are also calling for an early review of the alliance in the state, a move that has triggered a strong response from the RJD.
Origins Of The Feud
The JMM says it all began after the largest MGB party in Bihar, the RJD, didn't allot the JMM its due share of seats in the Bihar Assembly elections as part of the alliance. The same alliance is in power in Jharkhand, but with JMM as the largest party, and JMM leaders immediately began demanding a review of the alliance in their state after the Bihar elections.
Recently, when JMM's central spokesperson Manoj Pandey was asked why the review was being delayed, he said that all such questions will be answered soon, adding that there won't be any contest for the Ghatsila byelections. "We will win it this time by a bigger margin than before," he said.
Pandey added, "Politics is a game of possibilities. The way we were treated in Bihar — with our senior leader claiming that we were betrayed and not considered worthy — has raised questions about the validity of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand. I can't say what will happen next, but I can definitely say that there is a rift in the coalition."
He said, "We generously appointed an RJD MLA as a minister here. But this treatment (in Bihar) has hurt us. It's difficult to say to what extent this (alliance) will continue." Putting an end to any speculation about Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joining the MGB as a star campaigner in Bihar, Pandey said the party hasn't taken any such decision.
RJD's Response
Responding to Pandey's statements, RJD's Ramkumar Yadav cited the proverb "A temple is not demolished for prasad" and demanded that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren take action against his spokesperson. He said that to his knowledge, the RJD had not committed any fraud as alleged, but offered seats in Bihar to the JMM — on the condition that leaders of the JMM contest on the RJD's election symbol, which Soren's party refused.
What's Happening With The Ghatsila Bypolls?
Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the byelection for Ghatsila in Jharkhand. The November 11 bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. While RJD's Yadav made a veiled remark about having 16,000-17,000 voters in Ghatsila, and strong support bases in every Jharkhand constituency, BJP state working committee member and spokesperson, Deendayal Barnwal, said the Ghatsila byelection will be a litmus test for state politics. He added that the JMM must now decide how long it will continue to run a government through bargaining.
He further said JMM chief Hemant Soren should distance himself from the RJD and the Congress, as one is a party of criminals while the other is a party that buys and sells in Jharkhand.
