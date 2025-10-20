JMM Pulls Out Of Bihar Polls, Alleges 'Conspiracy' By RJD And Congress
Published : October 20, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced that it would stay away from the assembly polls in neighbouring Bihar. The party claimed that the decision was taken after its allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, deprived it of seats in the Mahagathbandhan under a “political conspiracy”.
Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party was also reviewing its association with the Congress and RJD in Jharkhand. “The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this and review its alliance with RJD and Congress,” Kumar told reporters at a press conference here.
झारखण्ड मुक्ति मोर्चा ने हमेशा गठबंधन धर्म का परम कर्तव्य निभाया है, लेकिन आगामी बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में झारखण्डी हितों और झारखण्डी चेतना के साथ विश्वासघात हुआ है और हम झारखण्ड के लोग इसे भूलेंगे नहीं।— Sudivya Kumar (@kumarsudivya) October 20, 2025
हम स्पष्ट कर देना चाहते हैं कि झारखण्ड मुक्ति मोर्चा एक बड़ी ताकत है, तथा… pic.twitter.com/H9cfV8m9Sw
The JMM’s announcement comes just two days after the party led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that it would run for the Bihar polls independently. It also released the names of six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, JMM’s Central General Secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, said that the party had decided to field candidates on six seats in Bihar: Chakai, Dhamdha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti, and this number could reach 10. He stated that the party will contest the elections in Bihar with full strength and will win.
The party had also announced the names of 20 star campaigners today, including CM Soren, MLAs Kalpana Soren, Dr Stephen Marandi, Basant Soren, Vinod Pandey, Supriyo Bhattacharya, Minister Sudibya Kumar Sonu, Abhishek Prasad Pintu, Hemlal Murmu, Pankaj Mishra, Sunil Srivastava, and Mithilesh Thakur.
