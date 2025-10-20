ETV Bharat / bharat

JMM Pulls Out Of Bihar Polls, Alleges 'Conspiracy' By RJD And Congress

JMM Pulls Out Of Bihar Polls, Alleges 'Conspiracy' By RJD And Congress ( ANI )

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced that it would stay away from the assembly polls in neighbouring Bihar. The party claimed that the decision was taken after its allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, deprived it of seats in the Mahagathbandhan under a “political conspiracy”. Senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party was also reviewing its association with the Congress and RJD in Jharkhand. “The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this and review its alliance with RJD and Congress,” Kumar told reporters at a press conference here.