ETV Bharat / bharat

'J&K Statehood Sabotage': Ruling NC Fears Fresh Targeted Kashmir Killings Derail Post Article 370 Fightback

Srinagar: Three fresh targeted killings in Kashmir within a span of ten days have drawn a sharp reaction from the ruling National Conference with party president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah questioning the timing of the attacks close on the heels of the NC's statehood stir.

Two migrant workers were shot dead in south Kashmir’s Kulgam village by terrorists on Friday night. The duo Deepak Ratray and Bopinder hailing from Chhattisgarh were working at a brick kiln. Ratray died before he reached hospital while his colleague succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, where he was shifted last night for specialized treatment.

Security forces on standby after targeted killings in Kashmir (IANS)

This is the second targeted attack after the killing of a cop Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of special operations group in a busy market in Anantnag on July 22. Qureshi's killing came two days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the NC's protest in Delhi on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session to press its demand to restore statehood to J&K.

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing of the attack when they had been demanding statehood to J&K.

“It is not known who carried out the attack or the perpetrators,” he said, seeking investigations for identifying the attackers. “I don’t know why this happens only when we ask for restoration of statehood,” Abdullah said.

Echoing his party president's apprehensions, NC leader and minister in the Omar Abdullah cabinet, Javed Rana said, “None of these possibilities can be ruled out,” when asked whether the killings were a sabotage attempt amid the party's statehood stir.