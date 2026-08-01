'J&K Statehood Sabotage': Ruling NC Fears Fresh Targeted Kashmir Killings Derail Post Article 370 Fightback
Former J&K CM and NC President Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing of the attacks close on the party's statehood stir.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Three fresh targeted killings in Kashmir within a span of ten days have drawn a sharp reaction from the ruling National Conference with party president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah questioning the timing of the attacks close on the heels of the NC's statehood stir.
Two migrant workers were shot dead in south Kashmir’s Kulgam village by terrorists on Friday night. The duo Deepak Ratray and Bopinder hailing from Chhattisgarh were working at a brick kiln. Ratray died before he reached hospital while his colleague succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, where he was shifted last night for specialized treatment.
This is the second targeted attack after the killing of a cop Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of special operations group in a busy market in Anantnag on July 22. Qureshi's killing came two days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led the NC's protest in Delhi on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session to press its demand to restore statehood to J&K.
National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the timing of the attack when they had been demanding statehood to J&K.
“It is not known who carried out the attack or the perpetrators,” he said, seeking investigations for identifying the attackers. “I don’t know why this happens only when we ask for restoration of statehood,” Abdullah said.
On #KulgamKillings @JKNC_'s #FarooqAbdullah Said:— ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir (@ETVBharatJK) August 1, 2026
“It is not known who carried out the attack or the perpetrators. I don’t know why this happens only when we ask for restoration of statehood." #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/R3lHCiTOMw
Echoing his party president's apprehensions, NC leader and minister in the Omar Abdullah cabinet, Javed Rana said, “None of these possibilities can be ruled out,” when asked whether the killings were a sabotage attempt amid the party's statehood stir.
“The erstwhile status and glory of the state should be restored to end the dual-power system and Omar Abdullah government, which has been elected with a massive mandate should be allowed to work," Rana said. He said once statehood is restored, the NC government will be capable of dealing with the situation “in a better manner”.
On #KulgamKilling, Minister Javed rana said: " this is nothing short of the murder of humanity.... once statehood is restored, the nc government is capable of dealing situation in better manner." #KashmirUpdate @JKNC_ pic.twitter.com/2OTcZk7o97— ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir (@ETVBharatJK) August 1, 2026
Hitting out at the union Home Ministry over claims that Article 370 abrogation and the bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into union territories had wiped out militancy in the Valley.
“Since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is responsible for law and order, I would urge that effective measures be taken to ensure that these repeated killings of innocent people are stopped,” Rana told ETV Bharat.
In the existing union territory setup, security, law and order, besides IAS/IPS fall under the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
On Saturday, the LG chaired a top security huddle and directed security forces to step up operations to take out terrorists in the region in the wake of the killings of the migrant workers.
An estimated one million workers from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh among other places arrive in Kashmir annually. They earn their livelihood working as masons, carpenters, labourers, vendors, embroiderers among other trades. The targeted attacks against non-locals occurred in October 2019, two months two months after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.
The last such attack against migrant workers occurred in the capital Srinagar in 2024 when two non-local workers from Punjab were taken out by terrorists in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal. Nearly two dozen migrant workers have been killed in these years.
The security forces had taken a series of measures including establishing safety protocols for the workers to prevent these attacks.
Speaking at the huddle at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, LG Sinha directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to conduct a comprehensive review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to protect labourers from outside Jammu Kashmir.
Sinha directed that the employers must ensure non-local workers are provided insurance and they are registered with local police and district authorities.
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