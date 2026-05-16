ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Conduct Raids In UAPA Case Linked To Banned JeI Network In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have conducted raids at over fifteen locations in the Baramulla district in connection with an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) network, officials said on Saturday.

The police personnel accompanied by other security staff conducted search operations at more than fifteen locations in Bomai, Warpora, Sopore and Turzo in the Baramulla district.

According to police officials searches were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the banned organisation and its associates operating in the district.

“Simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations with the help of security personnel to verify suspected links and collect evidence related to the case of illegal activities registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” officials said. Sources said that paper documents, digital devices and other materials are being examined as part of the investigation.